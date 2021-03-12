When Is Samsung Galaxy A52 Launching? Check Out Samsung's Upcoming Smartphone

Quick links:
The Samsung Awesome Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner and many have been highly anticipating this event. The leaks and rumors suggest that Samsung will be providing people with new A-series smartphones. Samsung hasn’t announced anything officially but the people have assumed that they will be getting the new Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 Smartphones in the ‘Awesome’ Event. Many have been wondering, when is Samsung Galaxy A52 launching?
Nothing is official, but by compiling all the leaks and rumors, people believe that the Samsung Galaxy A52 will be releasing during the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. This event is scheduled to take place on March 17, at 7:30 PM IST. People will attend this event virtually; Samsung will be live streaming this event on the Samsung Newsroom Website and the Samsung Youtube channel. Find the Samsung Youtube link embedded below:
The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India hasn’t been announced yet. As this is a mid-range smartphone, the prices are expected to be reasonable for this smartphone. Samsung plans to release the Galaxy A52 in India with the price of somewhere around INR 20,000.
Samsung has planned big things for these smartphones and that’s why they have decided to have a promotional event for their mid-range smartphones for the first time. The Galaxy A52 rumors suggest that this phone expected to be jampacked with features at a reasonable price. Most leaks lead to the assumption that this smartphone is expected to have 5G capabilities and display with a higher refresh rate. After compiling all the leaks and rumors, these are the Samsung Galaxy A52 features that have been expected:
Notes: Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything officially though, so there’s no way of knowing what actually comes true and what doesn’t so that people are expected to take this information with a grain of salt.