When Is Samsung Galaxy A52 Launching? Check Out Samsung's Upcoming Smartphone

The Samsung Awesome Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner and many have been highly anticipating this event. The leaks and rumors suggest that Samsung will be providing people with new A-series smartphones. Samsung hasn’t announced anything officially but the people have assumed that they will be getting the new Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 Smartphones in the ‘Awesome’ Event. Many have been wondering, when is Samsung Galaxy A52 launching?

When is Samsung Galaxy A52 launching?

Nothing is official, but by compiling all the leaks and rumors, people believe that the Samsung Galaxy A52 will be releasing during the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. This event is scheduled to take place on March 17, at 7:30 PM IST. People will attend this event virtually; Samsung will be live streaming this event on the Samsung Newsroom Website and the Samsung Youtube channel. Find the Samsung Youtube link embedded below:

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India hasn’t been announced yet. As this is a mid-range smartphone, the prices are expected to be reasonable for this smartphone. Samsung plans to release the Galaxy A52 in India with the price of somewhere around INR 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Features

Samsung has planned big things for these smartphones and that’s why they have decided to have a promotional event for their mid-range smartphones for the first time. The Galaxy A52 rumors suggest that this phone expected to be jampacked with features at a reasonable price. Most leaks lead to the assumption that this smartphone is expected to have 5G capabilities and display with a higher refresh rate. After compiling all the leaks and rumors, these are the Samsung Galaxy A52 features that have been expected:

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications

The smartphone will have two variants one with 6GB Ram and 128GB Storage and the other with 8GB Ram and 256GB Storage. Rest all features are the same on both the A52 5G Variants

The phone will run a Snapdragon 720 Octacore processor which will be advanced enough to undertake some heavy-duty tasks

It has a beautiful display size at 6.46 inches (16.41 cm) and provides 407 PPI, Super AMOLED

It also has 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras, LED Flash, and a 32 MP Front Camera for some breath-taking selfies

The phone will harbor a 4,370mAh battery. It will also have fast charging and a type-c USB Port.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will support 5G connectivity for blazing internet speeds

It also has a fingerprint sensor and has an expandable memory slot that supports up to 1 TB of Storage.

Notes: Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything officially though, so there’s no way of knowing what actually comes true and what doesn’t so that people are expected to take this information with a grain of salt.