When Is Samsung Galaxy A72 Launching? Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Is Here

The Samsung Awesome Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here, and many have been patiently waiting for it. The breaks and bits of hearsay propose that Samsung will give individuals the new A-arrangement cell phones. Samsung hasn't declared anything authoritatively however individuals have expected that they will get the new Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 Smartphones in the 'Marvelous' Event. Many have been asking, when is Samsung Galaxy A72 launching?

When is Samsung Galaxy A72 Launching?

Nothing is official, but by going through all the leaks and rumors, people believe that the Samsung Galaxy A72 will be releasing during the Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event. This event is scheduled to take place on the 17th of March at 7:30 PM IST. The people attend this event virtually, Samsung will be live streaming this event on the Samsung Newsroom Website and the Samsung Youtube channel. Find the Samsung Youtube link embedded below:

Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India

Like all other information, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India hasn’t been disclosed yet. Being a part of the mid-range series, people can expect a reasonable price. Leakers and tipsters have mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy A72 could release with the price of somewhere around INR 35,000.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Features

Samsung for the first time is hosting an event for their mid-range smartphones, so naturally, it is expected that the company has planned something big with these phones. Samsung Galaxy A72 rumors suggest that the smartphone will include 5G capabilities and a display with a higher refresh rate among other things. Leakers and Dataminers have provided the people with some information as to what Samsung Galaxy A72 features they can expect. Check them out below:

Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications

The smartphone will have two variants, both with 8GB ram, but one with 128GB storage and the other with 256GB storage. The rest of the features will remain the same for both variants.

It also has 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras, LED Flash, and a 32 MP Front Camera for some breath-taking selfies. The cameras can also record video with 4K at 30 fps.

The phone will support a big display, the Galaxy A72 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display. The resolution of the display is 1080x2400 pixels.

The smartphone will accommodate the Snapdragon 750 Octacore processor. It will run Android 11 and One UI 3.0.