When Is Your LG Phone Getting An Update? Check Out The LG Android 11 Roadmap Here

LG Smartphones have been in the market for some time and have a decent user base. They have created android smartphones with their own touch. LG has created an amalgam of its own software and Android software to create something fresh for its users. LG constantly works on its software to provide better features and a smoother experience for its users. It has been quite some time since the LG smartphones have received an update, learn when is your LG phone getting an update here.

When is your LG Phone getting an Update?

Not all LG Smartphones will be getting the latest update. LG is introducing Android 11 to its smartphones and has released the LG Android 11 Road Map. The LG Android 11 Roadmap will let the people know which LG smartphones will be receiving the Android 11 update. Check out the LG Android 11 Roadmap below:

LG Velvet 5G: April 2021

LG G8X: Q2 2021

LG Velvet 4G: Q3 2021

LG G8S: Q3 2021

LG Wing: Q4 2021

LG K52: Q4 2021

LG K42: Q4 2021

LG slow to the Android 11 Scene

Any update on LG smartphones comes later than most other phones out there. This is because it takes them more time to optimize the Android OS with their own UI. This time also by the time most of their devices will start with the first version of Andriod 11 for their smartphones, Android 12 would release for the other smartphone companies.

Android 11 Features

Android 11 is one of the top OS updates and brings a whole set of new features for all smartphones. Check out the features in this update below:

Device controls

Android 11 includes a new ControlsProviderService API that you can use to expose controls for connected, external devices. These controls appear under Device controls in the Android power menu. For more information, see Control external devices.

Media Controls

Android 11 updates how media controls are displayed. Media controls appear near quick settings. Sessions from multiple apps are arranged in a swipeable carousel which includes streams playing locally on the phone, remote streams, such as those detected on external devices or cast sessions, and previous, resumable sessions in the order they were last played.

Users can restart previous sessions from the carousel without having to start the app. When playback begins, the user interacts with the media controls in the usual way.

Screens

Better support for waterfall displays

Android 11 provides several APIs to support waterfall displays, displays that wrap around the edge of the device. These displays are treated as a variant of displays with display cutouts. The existing DisplayCutout.getSafeInset…() methods now return the safe inset to avoid waterfall areas as well as cutouts.

Hinge angle sensor and foldables

Android 11 makes it possible for apps running on devices with hinge-based screen configurations to determine the angle of the hinge by providing a new sensor with TYPE_HINGE_ANGLE, and a new SensorEvent that can monitor the hinge angle and provides a measurement in degrees between two integral parts of the device. You can use these raw measurements to perform granular animations as the user manipulates the device.

Conversations

Conversation improvements

Android 11 makes a number of improvements to the way conversations are handled. Conversations are real-time, bidirectional communications between two or more people. These conversations are given special prominence, and users have several new options in how to interact with them.

Chat Bubbles