Why Did Apple Discontinue HomePod? Will HomePod Mini Live On?

Fans of Apple's HomePod offerings have bad news coming their way. The organisation has announced via TechCrunch that it has discontinued the original HomePod series, but buyers can still buy it until the stock gets over. That is the reason why many fans have been wondering about "why did Apple discontinue HomePod?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Why did Apple discontinue HomePod?

Apple has finally decided to stop producing the original HomePod after noticing that the HomePod Mini series is doing comparatively better. The tech giant also declared that Apple Care will continue to provide HomePod customers with software updates, required services and support. If you have been saving to buy the original HomePod, this is your last chance as once the stock is over, you will never be able to buy it again.

Apple also made an official statement to TechCrunch saying:

HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

Apple HomePod Space Gray variant is already sold out from the official site of the organisation. However, fans still have a good chance to purchase the White colour variant. But both models are still available in some Apple retail stores. The original HomePod was designed to work only within the Apple ecosystem and supports services like iTunes and Apple Music. It also supports Siri for voice interaction and features a 272x340 display with touch-sensitive controls for volume, Siri activation and track control. It weighs 2.5 kg and has been powered by a 1.4 GHz Apple A8 processor, has 16 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac (MIMO).

Will HomePod Mini live on?

According to Apple's statement to TechCrunch, the organisation is not planning on discontinuing the HomePod Mini offering as it was launched last year. The tech giant believes that the Mini version provides good sound quality, better Siri Assistance and is a good option if a buyer is looking for an everyday music player, weather forecaster, simple question answerer, and light switch. The product only comes at $99 or Rs. 9,900.