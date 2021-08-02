Windows 11 Beta Build 22000.100 Released: How To Download And Install Insider Program

Since its launch on June 24, 2021, Windows 11 has finally got its first beta for users registered in the Windows Insider Program. Previously, Microsoft also launched a developer preview of the next version of Windows. While the Windows 11 beta is slightly stable than the previous versions, it still has enough bugs to not be installed on a primary PC. For those who had registered in the Dec Channel earlier, they have been asked to switch to the Beta channel. Keep reading to know how to download and install Windows 11 on a PC.
Minimum system requirements in order to install Windows 11 Beta
- Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)
- RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB)
- Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device
- System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
- TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
- Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
- Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel
- Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use.
How to install Windows 11 Build 22000.100?
- In order to install Windows 11 on a PC, a user first need to register in the Windows Insider Program
- Open Settings
- Go to Update and Security
- Click on the Windows Insider program
- Click on Get Started
- In the Windows Insider Program, users need to register using their Windows account
- A message box will open up with details about the Windows Insider Program. Click on Sign Up.
- Read about the terms and conditions and click on Submit
- On the next prompt that opens up, click Close
- Select the Link an account option and choose the account that has to be linked. Once done, click on Continue
- Next, one has to select the channel that has to be joint
- There are two channels: the Dev Channel and the Beta Channel
- Once the channel is selected, click on Confirm
- Once the process is complete, restart the PC
- Open Settings and check for updates in the Update and Security section
- The Windows 11 latest beta build will now be available
- Once available, the user can start downloading the Windows 11 beta build
- After the download is incomplete, restart the PC
- When started back again, a user shall boot into Windows 11