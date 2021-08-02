Windows 11 Beta Build 22000.100 Released: How To Download And Install Insider Program

Since its launch on June 24, 2021, Windows 11 has finally got its first beta for users registered in the Windows Insider Program. Previously, Microsoft also launched a developer preview of the next version of Windows. While the Windows 11 beta is slightly stable than the previous versions, it still has enough bugs to not be installed on a primary PC. For those who had registered in the Dec Channel earlier, they have been asked to switch to the Beta channel. Keep reading to know how to download and install Windows 11 on a PC.

Minimum system requirements in order to install Windows 11 Beta

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB)

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use.

How to install Windows 11 Build 22000.100?