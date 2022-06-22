Windows 11 Launches New 'Privacy Auditing' Feature; Check Details Here

Windows 11 is getting better as developers are adding new features with due updates. In the latest beta release, Windows 11 users will be able to monitor the applications that are using system resources such as the camera, microphone and the location of the device. The feature is called Privacy Auditing and it will be available for users in the Privacy and Security options. Keep reading to know more about the new Windows 11 feature.

New Windows 11 to help users monitor their privacy

As mentioned by the Vice President, OS Security and Enterprise at Microsoft, David Weston, the new Windows 11 Privacy Auditing feature allows users to see the history of sensitive device information like the microphone, camera and location. An image shared by Weston shows how the feature looks in action. It shows the name of the application that used critical system resources on the left and other important information such as the date and time.

To give users an overview, the feature also displays the total number of requests made by users. This way, users can keep a check on several of all the applications on their system and check whether an application is accessing the resources in an unprompted manner. Such a feature is already present on Google's mobile operating system where it is called the Privacy Dashboard. It showcases all the mobile apps that access the smartphone's camera, microphone or location in the recent time.

Recently, Microsoft has launched Defender for individual subscribers of Microsoft 365 and hence, users from all the platforms including Windows, iOS, Android and macOS will be able to use the service to protect their devices. It can help users in managing their security protections and view security protection for everyone in their family. Users can view their existing antivirus protection (such as Norton or McAfee). Defender recognizes these protections within the dashboard.

Additionally, users will also be able to extend their Windows device protections to iOS, Android, and macOS devices for cross-platform malware protection on the devices that users operate the most. Additionally, users will also receive instant security alerts, resolution strategies, and expert tips to help keep their data and devices secure.