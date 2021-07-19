Windows 11 Leaks Suggest The The OS Could Be Available For Download In October

A number of rumours and leaks about the Windows 11 release date have been going around in the tech community. But none of them seems to have any solid information backing it. But recent leaks about the release date might just be the information the users are looking for. This information is a bit believable as it has been derived from a leaked Intel document. The leak claims that the new Operating System will be made available to download in October. This has certainly got the entire community excited and they are thus asking questions about the Windows 11 release date. So here is all the information on the internet about the Windows 11 release date. Read more

Windows 11 release date confirmed?

A Windows 11 version has already been released for the Windows Insiders but this is not the final version of the OS. Thus expecting an updated and patched version of Windows 11 to be released in October might be a bit believable. The information has been taken after the DCH GPU driver version 30.0.100.9684 hinted that the Windows 11 release is set for October. An unknown Microsoft employee has also revealed some information about Windows 11 and has said that the makers will be following the same format in terms of updates. Thus the users can expect updates named 22H1 and 22H2 to be released in the coming year. Apart from this, a lot of more information has been released about the specifications of Windows 11.

It is well known that the new OS demands a lot more when it comes to the requirements to run the system seamlessly. This is mostly because of the new and heavy gaming features that have been added to the game. Microsoft has confirmed that they have already started working with major silicon partners like AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm to ensure that the OD can be used on maximum devices. But the requirements do not suggest the same because of such high specifications. Microsoft has released these specifications officially. To help out the readers here is also a list of all the required specifications for Windows 11.