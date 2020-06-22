WWDC Live Stream 2020: How And Where To Watch The Keynote Live?

Apple is all set to host its all-online Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday. The developer event is set to begin with a keynote speech on June 22 at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). This will mark the first time in WWDC’s 31-year long history that the company will host an online-only event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Apple Temporarily Closing 11 Stores Because Of Health Risks

How to watch WWDC live?

The WWDC online event is open for all, meaning that everyone can watch the WWDC live stream when it goes live. The virtual show can be streamed on Apple's official website and YouTube channel. Developers and fans can also stream the WWDC 2020 keynote using the Apple Developer app and website. People who have an Apple TV can use the Events app to watch the keynote speech. The event is scheduled to run through June 26.

Also Read | WWDC Date Revealed; More Details About Apple's Annual Developer's Conference

How to watch WWDC Platforms State of the Union?

You should note that the company’s YouTube channel will only stream the keynote speech, while all the other sessions of the event, including the 'Platforms State of the Union', will only be accessible through the Apple’s Developer app or the Developer website.

The Platforms State of the Union session is scheduled to begin on June 22 at 2 PM PDT (June 23, 2:30 AM IST). Apart from this, the company will also have more than 100 engineering sessions that will be held between June 23 and June 26. The sessions can be viewed online at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) for the respective dates.

Also Read | What To Expect From WWDC: IOS 14, Apple WatchOS7 And Much More

WWDC live stream – What to expect

At the WWDC 2020, Apple is expected to announce developments surrounding its software and operating system for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Watch, among others. There have also been rumours suggesting that the company will unveil its first iMac desktop, featuring a T2 coprocessor with an AMD Navi GPU. In addition, it is also expected to announce the next-generation iPhoneOS 14, along with the latest versions of MacOS, Apple Watch, and more.

There is also a teaser suggesting that the iPhoneOS 14 will be the next OS for iPhones, and it is believed that the new OS will only bring a new wallpaper, with no new features. However, the news hasn't been confirmed by Apple.

Leaked iPhone OS promo video pic.twitter.com/nE870mLKTo — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 21, 2020

Also Read | UK Ditches Virus Tracing App For Google-Apple One

Image credits: Apple