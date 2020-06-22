WWDC Time In Australia: What Time Does WWDC Start? Read Full Details

Apple will host its 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week. It will kick-start with a keynote speech at 10:00 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). The Cupertino-based tech giant will conduct the online-only event amid the COVID 19 pandemic. WWDC live conference is free for all and everyone can watch it on Apple’s website and YouTube channel. It will continue through June 26, 2020. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about WWDC live stream and WWDC time in Australia.

WWDC time in Australia

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWDC 2020 will take place according to plans. So, people in Australia will have to get up very early or stay up till late at night for catching the action live. As WWDC live stream will begin at 10 am PDT on June 22, 2020, for Aussies it will be the middle of the night on June 23, 2020.

What time does WWDC start?

So, for those who are in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria, WWDC 2020 will start at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). On the other hand, people from South Australia will be right behind them at 2:30 am Australian Central Standard Time (ACST). Meanwhile, those who are on Australian Western Standard Time (AWST), they will rejoice the shenanigans at 1 am.

Besides being free for all, WWDC 2020 is an online-only event. So, WWDC live stream will happen on Apple website and YouTube channel. Moreover, developers can also watch the WWDC 2020 keynote online through Apple Developer website and application. For fans who have an Apple TV, they can use the Events app to witness WWDC live stream keynote speech. Interested viewers can also set a reminder on the YouTube app for getting notification.

Usually, during the WWDC events, Apple showcases the company’s upcoming software developments. However, in the past few years, viewers have witnessed the brand unveiling its new hardware like HomePod and the Mac Pro at WWDC in 2017 and 2019, respectively. According to reports, Apple will launch its new iMac desktop at WWDC 2020. Rumours suggest that iMac 2020 will carry T2 coprocessor and AMD Navi GPU.

Meanwhile, Apple may announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at WWDC 2020. According to a report, Apple’s iOS operating system will get a change in its name. Similarly, the next-generation iOS 14or iPhoneOS 14 will bring brand new AR features to various iPhone units. Moreover, Apple may introduce a new AR app called Gobi. Fans can also expect the same AR features to launch in iPad models with the latest iPadOS 14. Reports suggest that both iPhone and iPad models can get the support for the brand’s AirTags and they will debut later in 2020.

