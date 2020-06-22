WWDC Time In UK: What Time Does WWDC Start In The Country?

Apple will host its 31st Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this week. It will kick-start with a keynote speech at 10:00 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). The Cupertino-based tech giant will conduct the online-only event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. WWDC live conference is free for all and everyone can watch it on Apple’s website and YouTube channel. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about WWDC live stream and what time does WWDC start:

WWDC time in the UK

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WWDC 2020 will take place according to plans. Although WWDC live stream will begin at 10 am PDT on June 22, 2020, countries belonging to different time zones will be able to watch at different timings. People have been wondering what time does the conference start in the United Kingdom.

For fans who live in the United Kingdom, they can watch WWDC live stream at 6 pm. WWDC 2020 will last for an hour or two, depending upon Apple’s content. After beginning on June 22, the conference will run through the week and will focus on technical sessions for developers.

After the keynote speech, the second most exciting event of the week is the Platform State of the Union. It will offer a deeper dive into the latest updates which the hosts will reveal in the keynote. Moreover, it will take place later on Monday.

Where to watch WWDC live?

Besides being free for all, WWDC 2020 is an online-only event. So, WWDC live stream will happen on the Apple website and YouTube channel. Moreover, developers can also watch the WWDC 2020 keynote online through Apple Developer website and application. For fans who have an Apple TV, they can use the Events app to witness WWDC live stream keynote speech. Interested viewers can also set a reminder on the YouTube app for getting notification.

What to expect from WWDC 2020?

Usually, during the WWDC events, Apply showcases the company’s upcoming software developments. However, in the past few years, viewers have witnessed the brand unveiling its new hardware like HomePod and the Mac Pro at WWDC in 2017 and 2019, respectively. According to reports, Apple will launch its new iMac desktop at WWDC 2020. Rumours suggest that iMac 2020 will carry T2 coprocessor and AMD Navi GPU.

Meanwhile, Apple may announce new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at WWDC 2020. According to a report, Apple’s iOS operating system will get a change in its name. Similarly, the next-generation iOS 14or iPhoneOS 14 will bring brand new AR features to various iPhone units. Moreover, Apple may introduce a new AR app called Gobi.

Fans can also expect the same AR features to launch in iPad models with the latest iPadOS 14. Reports suggest that both iPhone and iPad models can get the support for the brand’s AirTags and they will debut later in 2020. Furthermore, Apple Watch will go through a few huge changes and improvements through its watchOS 7 updates.

