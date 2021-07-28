Xbox And Krispy Kreme Collaborate To Introduce New Xbox Doughnut In The UK; WATCH Video

There has been a constant rise in the gaming community lately. A number of companies have been trying their luck to expand into the gaming industry with interesting crossovers. Recently, Krispy Kreme confirmed that they will be joining hands with Xbox to release some special types of doughnuts in the UK. The company took to their official social media handles to confirm that it will be coming up with a new Xbox Doughnut for its customers. The gamers have picked up this information and are trying to search more about the crossover on the internet. Read more

Xbox joins hands with Krispy Kreme for a special crossover

Welcome to the next generation



Introducing... The Nexus Level Doughnut



Coming Soon 👀https://t.co/UVteHkCnjT@xboxuk #KrispyKremeXbox pic.twitter.com/Xf3hRuKybw — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) July 28, 2021

Krispy Kreme recently shared a tweet that confirmed that a limited line of cream-filled Xbox branded treats are going to be sold between August 2 and August 22 across their UK vendors. Buying these new Krispy Kreme doughnuts will make the customers eligible to enter into a prize draw that might just reward them with 1 of 120 Xbox Series S consoles. Keep in mind that along with the Xbox Series S, the winners will also be eligible to get about one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This is a game subscription that gives the players access to a number of different games for free. Currently, the makers have added popular games like GTA V, Microsoft Flight Simulator and many more for their subscribers.

More about the latest gaming consoles

Apart from this, the gaming community is currently seeing a shortage in the supply of next-generation consoles. A recent report from VGChartz gives an estimate of the number of consoles sold in the month of November 2020. Sony globally sold about 1,483,910 PS5 consoles and Microsoft managed to sell about 1,345,386 Xbox Series X/S consoles in the time period between November 8 and November 14, 2020. The makers and experts have stated that the console shortage could only be fixed after the makers managed to manufacture their consoles soon. They too had to face a number of difficulties because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. No other information has been released about the restocking of these new consoles. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game's official social media handles.