Xbox Series X Restock For June 2021: Updates About Target, Walmart And Best Buy Stores

Xbox Series X release has certainly blown up the gaming community. The players have been waiting for the new Xbox Series x restock for a long time now. Before this, Microsoft had sent out a bunch of consoles to stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon for the Black Friday sale. Those consoles got sold out in no time and thus the next Xbox Series X restock might just blow up these stores with gamers again. Read more to know about Xbox Series X restock.

Where to Buy Xbox Series X?

A number of these popular stores had received new stock for the new Xbox Series X and the players have certainly managed to clear them off the counters. The makers are constantly working on releasing the new stock for its players. This console does have a lot of demand but when compared to the PS5, Xbox Series X is nowhere around it. There seems to be a lot more hype around Sony’s console but that might be because of the less stocks being sent to these stores. Currently, here is a list of some pop[ular stores and the dates on which the Xbox Series X restock was done. It might be easy to estimate that the consoles might just get sold out by now but there might be new stocks coming in for June 2021. You can also try out your luck by heading into any of these stores for the console. Read

Best Buy Xbox Series X: last restock was done on May 24

Walmart Xbox Series X: last restock was done on May 20

Amazon Xbox Series X: last restock was done on April 21

Target Xbox Series X: last restock was done on May 27

Microsoft Xbox Series X: last restock was done on May 17

GameStop: Xbox Series X: last restock was done on May 26

Just like the PS Plus membership, Xbox Gold also manages to give their players a set of new games every month to play. These games include a number of different genres and thus happen to be great additions to the players collections. These games can be downloaded by the players for free every month but only within a specific time period. This month, the makers have released The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us for free. Each game will be made available from a specific time period in June. Thus what’s the wait, just go and download these games for free while you can!

