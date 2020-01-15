Xiaomi Says It Has Generated Employment For Over 50,000 People In India In Five Years 

Not a day goes without Xiaomi reaching new “milestones” here in India, so it seems. Xiaomi, a company that has made rapid inroads in India’s smartphone market, and subsequently the smart TV and IoT market, on Wednesday announced that it had generated employment for over 50,000 people in the country in five years. Xiaomi made its India debut in 2014 as an online-only brand with only four team members including the company’s (now) India head, Manu Kumar Jain. Not just that, Xiaomi started its India journey from a small room in Bengaluru.

Five years hence, Xiaomi can boast of 50,000+ team members across offices, manufacturing plants, service centers and Mi stores. Talk about, coming a long way – in Xiaomi’s case, it has come a long way rather quickly at that. A lot of this has to do with the company’s focus - “to create high quality products and offer them at prices that allowed us to bring our innovation to everyone.” So far, Xiaomi hasn’t budged from that goal, nor does it intend to.

“In 2014, when we began our journey, it was a one-person team where Manu did everything. As we scaled up, we hired and trained talent, and worked closely with our partners to build a strong ecosystem of people to work for Xiaomi. Today, we are so proud of the fact that over 50,000 people’s lives have been touched because they work with Xiaomi directly or indirectly,” Xiaomi India’s Chief Operations Officer, Muralikrishnan B says.

2014: 4 team members working from a small room!



2020: 50K+ team members across offices, manufacturing plants, service centers & Mi stores.@XiaomiIndia is now #50KStrong! 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 Check it out: https://t.co/gW3y0Qqazq



RT with #Mi50KStrong if you love #Xiaomi. ❤️ — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 15, 2020

Its manufacturing partners contribute over 30,000 employees and Xiaomi is extremely proud of the fact that over 95 per cent of these employees are women. Authorised Service Center engineers, Repair factory engineers and customer care executives serve as the second largest group of employees for Xiaomi. The third biggest contribution comes from offline stores followed by logistics partners. Xiaomi India also employs more than 1,000 people across its corporate HQ in Bengaluru and over five regional offices.

“This extended family of ours are not just employees or our partners. They are a pivotal part of our journey, and we work closely with them to help them see the bigger picture they are contributing to and be proud of it.”

Had an amazing walk down the memory lane by visiting our 1st ever #office in #India. 🇮🇳 ❤️



Very fond memories. Small six seater room - cozy & comfortable. Our 1st three phones - #Mi3, #Redmi1S & #RedmiNote (3G) were launched from this office. 😍 #Xiaomi ❤️ #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/aEL5oVQOUP — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 23, 2019

Having started its innings as an online-only brand, Xiaomi is slowly and steadily ramping up its offline sales prospects as well. Xiaomi in fact has been aggressively building its offline sales business since 2017. The company previously employed a three-pronged strategy for offline sales involving Large Format Retailer partners, Mi Preferred Partner stores and Mi Home stores. With time, it has added Mi Studios to that list. Not to mention, it is the only company in India selling smartphones and accessories through dedicated vending machines called Mi Express Kiosks.

And all these efforts are bearing fruit. Xiaomi claims it sold over one million devices in a single day in the offline market, on January 10, 2020 – a day that also coincided with the anniversary of the beginning of Xiaomi’s offline expansion. As I said, not a day goes without Xiaomi reaching new “milestones” here in India, so it seems.

