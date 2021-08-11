Xiaomi Launches First Robotic Dog 'CyberDog' During Annual Mi Mix 4 Event, Check Out Specs

Xiaomi has introduced their CyberDog during their Mi Mix 4 launch event. This is Xiaomi's first robotic dog that is loaded with smart features like a brain from Nvidia, processors from Intel and the ability to use open source algorithms. This has become one of the most talked-about topics within the tech community and the users are extremely curious to know about Xiaomi's first robotic dog. Here is all the information about the CyberDog price, availability and release.

Xiaomi's first robotic dog released

Last but not least, we’ve got another surprise for you, a bio-inspired quadruped robot – #XiaomiCyberDog. pic.twitter.com/3t12nvjrAj — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 10, 2021

Xiaomi has released a new CyberDog with a brain made of Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module. This contains a tidal of 384 CUDA cores, 48 ​​Tensor cores, six Carmel processor cores and two dedicated deep learning cores. The makers have also added abilities to gather and analyse data from CyberDog’s 11 sensors. These sensors are extremely important as they are the ones responsible for giving information about the robot’s movement around the world. It is powered by the servos custom developed by Xiaomi which gives this CyberDog ability to perform backflips and other “high-speed movements” up to 11.5 km. The processing power of the hardware used in this robot is great. This is mostly because of the Intel RealSense D450 depth sensor used for object tracking and obstacle avoidance.

More about Xiaomi's CyberDog

Xiaomi mentioned that their CyberDog follows its owner and avoids traps almost like a real dog does. Other great additions to the CyberDog feature list include the ability to respond to verbal calls, activating it using wake word, remote controlling options and being compatible with voice commands and assistants. It will be loaded with 3 USB-C ports and one HDMI port to add hardware or bring in their own software to the dog.

An official release date for this product has not been confirmed yet. But developers at Xiaomi have already distributed about 1,000 CyberDogs to engineers, enthusiasts and fans for building up a community of open-source robot developers. Reports suggest that the Xiaomi CyberDog price during this batch of sales was set at 9,999 yuan (approx. $ 1,542). The makers have not released any official information about the availability or release of this product for the general audience. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company’s official social media handles.