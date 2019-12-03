Xiaomi's Redmi K30 Price Leaked? Rumoured Specifications Of The New Smartphone

Previously, there were rumours that Redmi K30 would be launching by the end of 2019. Apart from the features, Redmi K30's price was also recently leaked. The pictures reveal a big change on the front side of the phone. It has punch-hole dual cameras in place of pop-up selfie cameras. It looks similar to the recently launched premium phones by Huawei and Samsung. If you notice the image carefully, you will see that there is no dedicated fingerprint sensor on the sides and neither on the backside. Which means that the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Xiaomi's Redmi K30 will be priced at ₹ 20,499 although the confirmation is not official yet. It is said that all the K30 series smartphone will be priced under ₹25,000. Take a look at the images that were leaked.

Changes in Redmi K30's specs

Apart from minor changes in the device, there will be a big change in the camera unit. It will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, it will have a dual 20 MP sensor. Lu Weibing, the general manager recently confirmed that the world’s first high-resolution image sensor will be on Redmi K30. Furthermore, there is a change in the processor as well. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 730G processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB in-built storage. It has a huge battery of 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging. It will also have a 6.66-inch LCD full HD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The display might also support 120Hz refresh rate which was previously a feature rumoured for Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphones. Let us wait for any other official announcement from Xiaomi.

