Z590 Motherboard Specifications: Find Out About The Latest Product Of CES 2021

The latest motherboard has a lot of major upgrades, among which the most important is the power delivery system. The Z490 Aorus Xtreme from Gigabyte previously had a great power delivery system with a total of 17 phases (16+1 design). Due to this, the motherboard was more than powerful enough for the Comet Lake-S CPUs. Continue reading to find out about the Z590 release date and more.

Z590 Motherboard

The latest planning by Intel was to increase the delivery of sub-ambient cooling to the masses, for this a lot more efficient power delivery is going to be needed. Bottlenecking is a major concern when trying to match up different computer parts for building a proper rig. When cooling is no longer a bottleneck, the power increase of Gigabyte Z590 phases to 21 (20+1 design) is supposedly going to combat the extra power consumption by the Intel CPUs.

On the other hand, the Z590 Xtreme received a bandwidth increase to two M.2 PCIe Gen 4.0 slots and a third Gen 3.0 slot from three M.2 PCIe Gen 3.0 slots. As for the ASUS variants, here are some of the top motherboards which have surfaced online recently:

ASUS line-up

ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial

ROG Maximus XIII Hero

ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming

TUF Z590-Plus WIFI

Prime Z590-A

Prime Z590-P

Prime Z590M-Plus

CES 2021

