Zebronics Launches New Smartwatch 'Drip'; Check Price, Specifications And Variants

The “Drip” Smartwatch from Zebronics comes with bluetooth calling, which is a very handy feature to have on a smartwatch. You can take calls on your smartwatch with the built-in mic and loudspeaker. It also has support for voice assistant and lets you easily summon the voice assistant on your phone, be it Siri or google assistant.

The smartwatch comes in a large 4.3cms(1.7”) square display. It's a very bright and vivid display which can be easily used even in direct sunlight. The smartwatch has touch controls which lets the user easily navigate through the smartwatch interface. It comes with a metal frame which not only makes it look very sleek and stylish, but also makes it resistant to daily wear and tear. The watch also comes in a metal strap variant, it comes in a magnetic loop design which is very easy to put on and looks very elegant as well.

The smartwatch comes loaded with a plethora of fitness features. The meditation mode lets you relax and focus, a must have feature in today's fast and hectic lifestyle. It can also take various body measurements like heart rate, SpO2 and blood pressure with the built-in sensor. These datas can be viewed on the smartwatch or on the smartphone companion app. It can also track step calorie and distance, additionally the watch comes with 100+ sports modes to choose from. The smartwatch can store upto 5 days of data.

The watch also comes with 4 built-in games and 8 menu UI. You can also get app notifications right on your wrist from many apps. The watch has 10 built-in watch faces and you can select 100+ watches faces from the smartphone app. The smartwatch has quick access for frequently used items and comes with dual menu options for all the built-in apps.

Speaking on the launch, Yash Doshi, Managing Director – Zebronics said, “ Our bluetooth calling and metal strap watches have always been a great success and very popular among Zebees. Looking at that we have designed the new Drip watch. Now you can get the calling feature in a very trendy watch with 3 colors to choose from, it also has lots of fitness features to motivate you and get you on the right track on the fitness journey. ”

The smart fitness watch Drip is available in 5 variants: Blue, Beige, Black in silicon strap; Silver, black in metal strap. It will be launched on 5th July, and will be available on amazon.in at an introductory price of Rs. 1999/- for silicon strap and Rs. 2399/- for metal strap.

