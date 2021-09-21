Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH Launch Offer Pice Set As Rs. 3,999; Check Specs And Actual Price

Several tech giants are joining the race to dominate the smartwatch sector for a long time now. The Indian tech brand, Zebronics is also trying to dominate this sector with its smartwatches. They recently confirmed the release of the Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH smartwatch and the tech geeks have been curious to learn more about this new gadget. To help out these users here is all the information available on the internet about the ZEB-FIT7220CH Price, features and availability in India. Read more.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH smartwatch price and availability

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH smartwatch has now been released for the Indian market. Makers have finalised Rs. 3,999 as the launch price of this watch. Keep in mind that this is the initial launch price of the watch and it is going to be increased to its original price after the launch offer ends. The smartwatch will be sold via Amazon and the original ZEB-FIT7220CH Price has been set as Rs. 7,499. The official listing of Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH is live on the company’s online store and Amazon. Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH will be available in 4 colour variants including Black, Blue, Gold, and Metallic Silver.

ZEB-FIT7220CH Features

The Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH smartwatch is going to be loaded with exciting features like a 1.75-inch 2.5D curved glass display sports modes to track data while walking, running, cycling, skipping or playing any sports. The watch is IP67-certified for dust and water resistance and it can also be paired with the ZEB-FIT 20 Series app available on Google Play and App Store. Other features like a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, a blood pressure monitor, and a heart rate monitor, an inbuilt speaker and a mic for calling functions have been added to the watch.

Users will also be able to control their phone’s music, camera, recent calls, SMS and third-party apps through their smartwatches. The smartwatch will also provide support for Bluetooth v5 and v3 connectivity and will be powered by a 210mAh battery. Zebronics claims that their smartwatch is capable of delivering a standby time of 30 days on a single charge and it takes about 1.5 to 2 hours for a full recharge of the battery.