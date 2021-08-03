2K Games To Announce A New Firaxis Title Later This Month: Learn About This Upcoming Game

2K Games has constantly been working on coming up with new titles for the next-generation consoles. The makers are currently working on a new game which is to be announced later this month. This information was confirmed by Take-Two president Karl Slatoff in an earnings report. He said that 2K Games is planning to unveil details of a brand new, exciting franchise planned for launch during this fiscal year. This has been picked up by the gaming community and they are trying to learn more about it. So here is all the information about this upcoming game from the 2K22 developers. Read on to know more:

2K to release a new game this month

The experts of the gaming community suggest that Slatoff is mostly talking about the game that is being developed by Firaxis. This is a studio that was responsible for the release of Civilization and XCOM games. This is a bit believable because Firaxis has already been working on several games for some time now, including a popular turn-based Marvel game and other action RPGs. The speculations also suggest that this upcoming Marvel’s turn-based game could be inspired by XCOM games. There is also a possibility the game could revolve around the teams of soldiers taking on alien forces. Keep in mind that the makers have not pointed out the release of any of their games that are currently in development. There is also a possibility that they could release a game that is completely unheard of.

More about 2K Games

Apart from this, other speculations about Take-Two confirms that they are working on releasing a Borderlands spin-off which is going to be called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This news has already been released amongst the community. A small trailer of the game has also been released by the developers, that give the players a visual representation of what to expect from their upcoming 2K new game. The current leaks suggest that this title is going to be a high-fantasy take on the looter shooter formula. There is a possibility that multiple games from Firaxis could release any time between now and March 31, 2022. Thus, keep an eye out for any updates on the developers’ social media handles.