AC Odyssey Alexios Or Kassandra: Which Assassin Should You Play? A Complete Guide

AC Odyssey is a powerful game that takes you from the modern world to the ancient horizon. It is a Greek tragedy inspired storyline. In the game, you can choose to play as either Alexios or Kassandra. Both of them are siblings and they were separated from their Spartan parents during their childhood. Learn all about the two most influential characters in the AC Odyssey game, who is Alexios and Kassandra, should you play Alexios or Kassandra, and more.

An important thing to note here is that their abilities and the powers are the same and they have the same weapon with them. Even their dialogues are the same as well. From this story, what we can clearly see is that it is a historical and open-world game. This is great news for role-playing video game enthusiasts.

AC Odyssey Alexios or Kassandra

When you play this game, you’ll sink into it and you’ll move one Greek island to another with the help of a boat. Along the journey, you get to see the fantastic Grecian landscape filled with beautiful forests and majestic white buildings. For the first time in the history of AC Odyssey, you can choose to play with two real characters namely Alexios and Kassandra.

There are two options you can select apart from difficulty level and guided/exploration mode. They are the main story content or side quests and events. When you select the main story content, you immediately start the journey and you start travelling from one destination to another until the finish point is reached.

Based on these choices, you’ll have the option of controlling your assassin’s behaviour in various aspects. Throughout your playing time, you’ll encounter a lot of twists and turns. Please do remember that every choice you make has a consequence attached to it, so choose wisely.

If you are playing this game for the first time, according to most experienced gamers, it’s better that you select your Assassin as Kassandra. Although both Alexios and Kassandra have similar powers, they feel like Kassandra is smarter in handling challenging circumstances. After playing for some time, you will definitely feel the real difference between Assassin's Creed Origins and AC Odyssey.

AC Odyssey Alexios guide

Here’s complete information about Alexios and his background. You will find all you need to know about this Assassin. Let’s walk you through.

Alexios voice actor is Michael Antonakos.

Mercenary is the trade of Alexios.

He is originally from Sparta.

Alexios is the older brother of Kassandra.

Alexios is the biological son of Pythagoras.

Alexios is the same as Kassandra in every way, starting from weapons and power to dialogue and actions.

AC Odyssey Kassandra guide