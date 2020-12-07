AC Odyssey Blood Fever Quest Guide: Find Out The Best Decision To Make In This Mission

Blood Fever is one of the quests in AC Odyssey in which the players will have to decide whether to kill or spare the village of Kausos. It is one of the most major moral decisions that a player will have to make in the entire game. Continue reading to find out what could be the best point of action for this quest.

AC Odyssey Blood Fever

For the first decision if you decide to select “Let these people go” then this will get you into a fight.

Kill the priest and his soldiers

Now you will get the change to talk to the sick villagers.

One clue that you will get here is that this is a bad decision as they will tell you that they feel good enough to travel.

If you take the money they have. they will stay there and not leave.

Now if you don’t take their money. they will leave and try to find a cure.

Both of them will have the same outcome.

After sometime when you get back to Kephallonia, you’ll find it ravaged by the plague.

For the second decision if you select “I have no say in this” then you will have to kill the innocent family and their kids.

Many of the players will not have the heart to do this but you need to kill them as this is the best decision to make.

Even though they’re dead, at least you will have stopped the plague from spreading.

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

