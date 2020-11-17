AC Odyssey Dagger To The Heart: Follow This Guide To Complete The Quest

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a prequel to Assassin's Creed Valhalla and comes under the genre of an action role-playing video game. It is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. AC Odyssey download is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know about the Genshin Impact guyun stone forest location.

AC Odyssey Dagger to the Heart

Below are the objectives of the quest "Dagger to the heart"

To start off the quest, you need to talk to the owner of the theatre about The Dagger.

The second step is to find and Deal with the Dagger associate Hints: His house is within Chalkis City in Euboea He lives southwest of the Temple of Poseidon There will be an option to talk to him but eventually, you will have to kill him.

Return to the couple at the theatre Return to the theatre but don't get too close because that will get Idya or Prexileos or both killed. To save both of them, the best way is to use a bow and attack the bandits by keeping a distance. Getting too close will make the conversation to start and then you will have to choose who will die. If you try to be faster than the bandits, both of them will die. If you have chosen who is to survive, you will still have to save the other person and kill the remaining bandits.

Quest Completed Rewards: Rare XP, Epic Drachmae, Theatrical Blade (Rare Dagger)



AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue So It Begins Debt Collector An Eye for an Eye Fancy Guests Penelope's Shroud The Big Break

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes Equal Employment Opportunity Program A Journey into War The Athenian Treasure Trove Crumble and Burn One Man Army The Athenian Leader The Final Push The Wolf of Sparta

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis The Wolf's Fate Snake in the Grass Consulting a Ghost The Truth Will Out The Serpent's Lair

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken Welcome to Athens A Venomous Encounter Escape from Athens Ostracized Perikles's Symposium Drink Up Oil and Love

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl To Help a Girl Port of Lawlessness Monger Down First Do No Harm The Doctor Will See You Now The Priests of Asklepios Enough is Enough Written in Stone A Heart for a Head Speak no Evil Ashes to Ashes The Island of Misfortune Abandoned by Gods And the Streets Run Red Athens' Last Hope

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers Death and Disorder Quarry Quandary The Paros Blockade Unified Front

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home Bully the Bullies One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch Delivering a Champion The Contender The Long Game Pankration To Kill or Not to Kill White Lies and Blackmail Gluten Free Judge, Jury, Executioner The Conqueror Part 1 The Last Hunt of Nesaia The End of Drakon The Fall of Deianira The Last Fight of Aristaios The Conqueror Part 2 A Bloody Feast The Battle of Pylos

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time An Actor's Life For Me A-Musing Tale Battle of Amphipolis Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began Dinner in Sparta



