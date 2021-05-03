AC Odyssey Empedokles: Check Out This Guide For A God Among Men Quest

AC Odyssey is arguably the most famous round of the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an activity RPG with the foundation of antiquated Greek folklore. It is tremendous in size and height. Ubisoft has made a Greek world set in those occasions, which players can enter and be hypnotized by. The game has a truckload of missions to finish, secrets to open, and fortunes to discover. Players have been trying to get some information about the AC Odyssey Empedokles.

AC Odyssey Empedokles

Empedokles is a character that players will come across in the A God Among Men Quest of the game. In this quest, the players will have to head towards Kythera Island and look for the Murex Fort. Here they will find a man and a priestess fighting, the players will have to go and interact with them. The man will plead the players to help him free his god, Empedokles who has been imprisoned in the fort below.

Players will have two choices while saving this prisoner, either choose stealth or go all-out aggressive. Stealth will be advised as it is the fastest way to get in and out of the camp. The players should use the meditate feature and wait till it's nighttime to make the stealth part easier. The players can use Ikaros to point out the location of Empedokles. He is imprisoned in one of the cages, players will have to rescue him and lead him to safety.

Once Empedokles is safe and secure and is with the man and the priestess that were fighting earlier, a cut scene will start playing. Empedokles will speak to the players and talk about his brothers and sisters. Then he will provide them with some information about a robe and a key.

AC Odyssey Bully the Bullies

Bully the Bullies is one of the many quests that players will come across during their excursion. For this quest, the players will have to kill 3 rogue Spartans and impress the kings of Sparta. They can do this by either inciting riots by the Helots or by assassinating the rogue agents themselves. The rogue Spartans are called Krypteia and the players will have to kill all 3 Krypteia to finish the Bully the Bullies Quest. Here are the locations for all 3 Krypteia in AC Odyssey Bully the Bullies.

The First Krypteia can be found towards the north of Sparta in the Leader house.

The second Krypteia can be found towards the south of Sparta in the Krokeai Village

The third and final Krypteia can be found towards the east of Krokeai Village in the Fort Parisai

Players should use Ikaros vision to highlight all these targets easily

Promo Image Source: brooksedits Twitter