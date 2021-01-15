AC Odyssey Ezio Roman Set: Check Out How To Get Ezio Set In AC Odyssey

It has been quite some time since AC Odyssey has released. The franchise already has its new instalment AC Valhalla, but players have still not stopped playing their beloved game. AC Odyssey has been providing new content for the players to be immersed in since the release of the game and they aren’t going to stop anytime soon. There’s a new outfit that players have been excited about in the game. Many want to know how to get Ezio set in AC Odyssey.

How to get Ezio set in AC Odyssey?

The AC Odyssey Ezio Roman Set is one of the most wanted outfits in the game. The Ezio Roman set is the apparel of one of the most iconic characters from the Assassins Creed franchise, players have loved the role this character has played in the earlier games and will be extremely excited to play AC Odyssey in the Legendary Ezio Roman set.

The sad news for the players is that they can’t claim the iconic AC Odyssey Ezio Roman set in the game anymore. Ubisoft held a limited-time event, called free weekend from March 19, 2020, to March 22, 2020. During this free weekend, the players just need to boot up the game and claim the outfit from the Ubisoft store. The Ezio Roman set is not available right now for the players to get, but something better could come along the way, so the players should keep an eye on the AC Odyssey updates. The players that were able to get to the game on time were able to claim the complete outfit and a legendary sword.

AC Odyssey Achilles set

AC Odyssey has a massive amount of legendary gear. Some of these items exist individually and some as sets. Legendary gear provides the player with certain bonus stats that help the player in combat situations. Legendary sets can help stack up these stats and provide a greater advantage for the players. Achilles set in AC Odyssey is the name for the male armor, the same armor for females is named Amazon set. Here is some more information on the Achilles Set in Ac Odyssey:

To acquire the AC Odyssey Achilles set, the players need to defeat all the cultists in one of the branches. The players need to defeat the “Heroes of the Cult” branch to acquire the set. In this branch, every foe the defeat will drop gear item from the Achilles set, defeating all will complete the set.

