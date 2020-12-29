AC Odyssey Fire Arrows: Know All About The Crafting Of Fire Arrows

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin's Creed series and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. Here, you will know everything about the AC Odyssey fire arrows. Read on:

How to Get Fire Arrows in AC Odyssey?

In order to craft Fire Arrows in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you will have to obtain the right materials. To be specific, you’ll need to have 3 Olive Wood and 3 Iron Metal. These are very strange raw materials for Fire Arrows, but they are important if you want to craft them. Follow these steps after that:

Now after you are done with getting the necessary stuff, go to the in-game menu.

Go into the Inventory tab.

There will be a Craft Arrows Icon at the left-hand side. You can identify it with the arrow quiver.

From there, try to find the Fire Arrows icon.

You will see a button for crafting, hit that button to craft arrows.

AC Odyssey Update

Content

Episode 3 Bloodline – Legacy of The First Blade Added in-game support for Bloodline.

Lost Tales Of Greece Added support for upcoming Lost Tales of Greece, coming in March and beyond.

Features & Improvements NEW – Added the New Game+ mode Players will be able to keep their current progression (Gear, Mounts, Spear upgrades, Ship upgrades, Abilities, Drachmae, Crafting Materials, etc.) when starting a New Game. To access New Game+, you'll need to have completed the Family Quest Line. NEW – Added Frames to Photo Mode Added a set of 10 frames to decorate your photos. NEW – Accessibility Update Alter backgrounds behind dialogues On: This will enable a background for subtitles and dialogue. Off: This will disable the background for subtitles and dialogue. Subtitles: This will enable a background for subtitles only. Change subtitle size



