AC Odyssey Guide: Here's How To Complete The Backstage Pass Challenge

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin's Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Odyssey Backstage Pass and are trying to know how to solve this riddle.

AC Odyssey Backstage Pass

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to complete the AC Odyssey Backstage Pass riddle. Well, this is because of the AC Odyssey makers introduced a number of riddles and challenges to their game to give out certain rewards and powers.

But if you still have not figured out, how to complete the AC Odyssey Backstage Pass riddle, don’t worry. We have got you covered with the complete AC Odyssey Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Odyssey Backstage Pass.

The puzzle named Backstage Pass Ainigmata Ostraka will hint that the player should go towards a local theatre production. This local theatre production is located on the northwestern side of the historical landmark of the Theater of Dionysos. This location can be found on the map as a half-circle seating area.

Reach the location and try and find a central entrance to a small room before the stage. There, the player will spot a mask to interact with to gain the engraving. This particular task will give the player a reward of +3% Adrenaline per Hit. Players will then need to The Ainigmata Ostraka tablet that is located in the region of Attika (Athens). This region is located on the Textile Mill on the Southern side of Greater Athens.

More about Assassin's Creed

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions and a bonus quest.



In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events, new game modes, and much more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 20, 2020

Apart from this, the new Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.

Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

