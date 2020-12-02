AC Odyssey Guide: Know Where Is Elpenor In Phokis Map In The Game

In AC Odyssey players get to take in the breath-taking ancient Greece. They as a mighty Spartan called Alexios or Kassandra, depending on the gender the player chooses to play the game with. The protagonist is separated from his family due to some unfortunate events in his childhood. When the character is older and stronger, they embark on a journey to find their long-lost mother and sister. During this journey, players will overcome various situations that will test the player’s mettle. 'Where is Elpenor in Phokis Map?' is one of the questions players seem to have:

Where is Elpenor in Phokis Map?

When the players are completing the Snakes in the Grass Quest, Elpenor, one of the main characters will wrong the players and disappear. After Elpenor disappears, he will vanish from the map too. Players won't find a quest marker highlighting Elpenor’s location and they will find themselves thinking, how to find Elpenor? Follow this guide to learn how to find Elpenor in AC Odyssey:

Elpenor has disappeared, but he is still in Phokis and can be found by the players.

The Players need to head over to the Valley of the Snake in Phokis

Here they will need the help of Ikaros, their friendly eye in the sky.

To use Ikaros, players need to hit the up arrow on the D-pad, then they can use R2/RT to speed up the flight speed and use L2/LT to highlight areas and enemies

Players need to use Ikaros to locate the Snake Temple as Elpenor is hiding there.

The Snake Temple is inside a cave, so finding the entrance can be tricky, players can use the help of Ikaros again to highlight enemies and follow that to find the entrance to the cave.

Players will have to fight some guards along the way until they reach Elpenor

Elpenor fights like a mercenary so defeating him can be trickier than usual. Defeat him to start the next quest.

Locating Elpenor in AC Odyssey after he has disappeared is cumbersome as there is no way to find out his actual location. There are no clues or investigations that players can take part in to figure out where Elpenor is hiding. They simply have to look for him the old fashion way and stumble upon his location while exploring Phokis. Fortunately, this Assassins Creed Odyssey Guide will take some of the grunt work away.

