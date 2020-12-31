AC Odyssey Helios' Greeting Riddle Clue & Solution; Know Details

The action-RPG, AC Odyssey, by Ubisoft is one of the best games in the market which was released in the year 2019. The game represents a unique background of the Greek Folklore with various characters, beasts and creatures in the game. Players are enjoying this game on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. However, currently, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey Helios' Greeting. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Odyssey Helios' Greeting riddle clue and solution details

The Helios' Greeting riddle unfolds in the game, and players have to solve it to explore a lake in the region that can be found in the Unexplored Mount Pangeon area to the West of the city you found the riddle document. Completing this quest offers you a reward of +2% Elemental Resistance.

Riddle clue - I lie within the shadows beneath Makedonia's lake, wading in her shallows, awaiting light's first break. When Helios beams through the arch in greeting, I am revealed and meet him, be it ever so fleeting.

