AC Odyssey Helios' Greeting Riddle Clue & Solution; Know Details

The action-RPG, AC Odyssey, by Ubisoft is one of the best games in the market which was released in the year 2019. The game represents a unique background of the Greek Folklore with various characters, beasts and creatures in the game. Players are enjoying this game on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. However, currently, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey Helios' Greeting. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
AC Odyssey Helios' Greeting riddle clue and solution details
The Helios' Greeting riddle unfolds in the game, and players have to solve it to explore a lake in the region that can be found in the Unexplored Mount Pangeon area to the West of the city you found the riddle document. Completing this quest offers you a reward of +2% Elemental Resistance.
- Riddle clue - I lie within the shadows beneath Makedonia's lake, wading in her shallows, awaiting light's first break. When Helios beams through the arch in greeting, I am revealed and meet him, be it ever so fleeting.
- Helios's Greeting riddle solution - Head to the lake west of the large stone archway in the Unexplored Mount Pangeon region. The area you want is to the south of the shore in the shallows. Find it, and claim a reward: boosted Elemental Resistance.
Odyssey Quests Guide
- Another Day, Another Drachma
- So it Begins
- Debt Collector
- A Debt to Pay
- An Eye for an Eye
- Fancy Guests
- Penelope's Shroud
- The Big Break
- The Wolf Hunt
- Learning the Ropes
- Equal Employment Opportunity Program
- A Journey Into War
- The Athenian Leader
- The Final Push
- The Wolf of Sparta
- The Wolf and Snake
- Onwards to Phokis
- The Wolf's Fate
- Of Visions and Visionaries
- Consulting a Ghost
- The Truth Will Out
- Beware the Snakes
- Snake in the Grass
- The Serpent's Lair
- An Old Enemy and a New Ally
- The Road to the Symposium
- Welcome to Athens
- Perikles's Symposium
- Pirate Hospitality
- A Perscription for Discovery
- First Do No Harm
- The Priests of Asklepios
- The Doctor Will See You Now
- A Herald of Murder
- Ashes to Ashes
- Land of the Lawless
- To Find a Girl
- To Help a Girl
- Monger Down
- Rising from the Ashes
- Abandoned by the Gods
- And the Streets Run Red
- Athens' Last Hope
- The Reunion
- A Mother's Prayers
- Catching Up
- Paradise Lost
- Death and Disorder
- Going Down
- Quarry Quandary
- The Paros Blockade
- Unified Front
- Home is Where my Mother is
- The Gates of Atlantis
- The Last Riddle
Other Odyssey Quests
- The Spear of Leonidas
- From the Shadows
- The Heroes of the Cult
- The Gods of the Aegean Sea
- The Worshippers of the Bloodline
- The Peloponnesian League
- The Delian League
- The Silver Vein
- The Eyes of Kosmos
