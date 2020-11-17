AC Odyssey Hidden Blade: Know All About This Iconic Weapon Of The Franchise

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a prequel to Assassin's Creed Valhalla and comes under the genre of an action role-playing video game. It is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. AC Odyssey download is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know about the AC Odyssey hidden blade.
AC Odyssey Hidden Blade
When the players start on with this edition of the series, it is evident that the most important and iconic component of the entire Assassin's Creed franchise is not in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. This weapon known as the hidden blade was not present in any of the gameplay or trailers that came out at E3 2018. There are three skill trees in Assassin's Creed Odyssey which include:
Now each of the skill trees has a weapon-related ability. Hunter contains a bow skill, Warrior contains the Spartan kick, and a shield. The Assassin skill tree should contain a hidden blade but it does not. Instead its weapon symbol is that of the Spear of Leonidas. So one might assume that there is no hidden blade in AC Odyssey but the Spear of Leonidas is actually a proto-hidden blade.
AC Odyssey Guide
- Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests:
- Prologue
- So It Begins
- Debt Collector
- An Eye for an Eye
- Fancy Guests
- Penelope's Shroud
- The Big Break
- Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests:
- Learning the Ropes
- Equal Employment Opportunity Program
- A Journey into War
- The Athenian Treasure Trove
- Crumble and Burn
- One Man Army
- The Athenian Leader
- The Final Push
- The Wolf of Sparta
- Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests:
- Onwards to Phokis
- The Wolf's Fate
- Snake in the Grass
- Consulting a Ghost
- The Truth Will Out
- The Serpent's Lair
- Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests:
- Memories Awoken
- Welcome to Athens
- A Venomous Encounter
- Escape from Athens
- Ostracized
- Perikles's Symposium
- Drink Up
- Oil and Love
- Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests:
- To Find a Girl
- To Help a Girl
- Port of Lawlessness
- Monger Down
- First Do No Harm
- The Doctor Will See You Now
- The Priests of Asklepios
- Enough is Enough
- Written in Stone
- A Heart for a Head
- Speak no Evil
- Ashes to Ashes
- The Island of Misfortune
- Abandoned by Gods
- And the Streets Run Red
- Athens' Last Hope
- Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests:
- A Mother's Prayers
- Death and Disorder
- Quarry Quandary
- The Paros Blockade
- Unified Front
- Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests:
- Home Sweet Home
- Bully the Bullies
- One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch
- Delivering a Champion
- The Contender
- The Long Game
- Pankration
- To Kill or Not to Kill
- White Lies and Blackmail
- Gluten Free
- Judge, Jury, Executioner
- The Conqueror Part 1
- The Last Hunt of Nesaia
- The End of Drakon
- The Fall of Deianira
- The Last Fight of Aristaios
- The Conqueror Part 2
- A Bloody Feast
- The Battle of Pylos
- Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests:
- Doing Time
- An Actor's Life For Me
- A-Musing Tale
- Battle of Amphipolis
- Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests:
- Where it All Began
- Dinner in Sparta
