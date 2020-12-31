AC Odyssey Order Of Dominion Walkthrough; Know How To Complete

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin's Creed series and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. However, currently, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey Order of Dominion. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Odyssey Order of Dominion details

The Order of Dominion is the seven new cultists in the third episode of AC Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade. So, through several missions whether main, side or during exploration of the world, you will be asked to eliminate them. Here is a walkthrough you need to know about the AC Odyssey Order of Dominion

Fight with the Immortals This is one of the biggest missions of AC Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade - A Flight in Fire in which you have to defeat the Immortals in a huge fight. So, all you need to do is enter the village and defeat the enemies and kill them, in the last part of the mission.

Eliminate the Dimokrates The Destroyer Dimokrates The Destroyer makes an entry when you reach The Ordering of the Kosmos mission. You will be asked to gather info about a group which will help you know more about this cultist. After following Dimokrates, you will have to eliminate him.

Kill Gergis the Herald In The Last Magi mission, you will meet Gergis The Herald. And, by the end of the Smoke and Fury quest, you will have to kill him down inside the cave. However, The Last Magi quest starts by visiting the cemetery where you meet the cultist.

Shoot Amorges, the Tusk of Persia As you might be aware that the Legacy of the First Blade is the last mission of Bloodline. At first, you need to visit the Temple of Zeus where you have to face the Order's leader. It is advised that players who are facing him for the first time understand that the best way to defeat him is to run away from the Amorges and shoot him with fire arrows.

Find the note for Gaspar the Gatekeeper In this mission, you need to find the right clue to learn more about Gaspar's identity. You will find the note on the beach in Messenia. When you reach there you will see it on one of the corpses.

Find the note for Pithias the Architect In this mission, you need to find the right clue to learn more about Pithias' identity. You will find the note on the beach in Pedasos Camp. When you reach there you will see it on top of a pile of skins.

Artazostre the Silence In this mission, you need to find the right clue to learn more about Artazostre's identity. You will find the note at the bottom of Keades Cave.



