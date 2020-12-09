AC Odyssey Penteconter Ship Quest: Destroy A Total Of 15 Ships In This Objective

There are many quests in Assassin's Creed Odyssey in which the players will have to destroy different types of ships and one of these are known as Penteconters. They can be easily distinguished from other ships by looking at their sails as they will have blue coloured triangle shape sails. A total of 15 ships need to be destroyed for completing this objective.

Also read | WoW Shadowlands Patch Notes December 7, 2020: Know What's New!

AC Odyssey Penteconter

Also read | Clash Of Clans Patch Notes: How To Fix Update Not Working Issue?

The main objectives of "War for the Sea" are mentioned below and all you need to do for penteconters are to destroy the small ships whose sails have a blue triangle sign. This is the first objective in the entire questline of "Wait for the Sea".

1. Destroy Athenian Penteconters all over Greece 0/15 These are the small ships with the blue triangle sails. Using your eagle to see what each ship is can be a good idea.

2. Kill Athenian Soldiers all over Greece 0/30 To quickly complete this objective, go ashore to visit forts, fortresses, etc. located in Athenian-controlled areas.

3. Destroy Athenian Triremes all over Greece 0/10 There are two types of triremes and destroying any type will count.

4. Doing all the above will mark the completion of this quest. Rewards: Legendary XP, Legendary Drachmae, Legendary Orichalcum Ore



AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

Also read | How Big Is Cyberpunk 2077? How Long Will It Take To Download Action RPG?

Also read | AC Valhalla Guide To Find Last Clue For Revealing Father's Identity