AC Odyssey Perikles Quest: Here Is A Guide To Help You Finish This Mission

AC Odyssey players will have to go through a quest known as Perikles's Symposium along with all its support quests, Oil and Love and Drink Up. For this mission, the main objective will be to gather information. AC Odyssey download is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know all about the AC Odyssey Perikles.

Also read | MK11 Patch Notes 1.25 Add new DLC Fighters; Free Upgrade For PS5 And Xbox Series X

AC Odyssey Perikles

Also read | Genshin Impact Fading Star Might: How To Obtain The Special Item?

The very first thing to do is to arrive at Perikles's home; then follow the instructions given to you by Phoibe. Once you reach inside, all you need to do is talk to some people for the purpose of getting your hands on some clues. Follow the steps below to successfully complete this mission.

Drink Up At the start, you need to go to the kitchen and talk to Sophokles. Since he just had a fight with his apprentice, Euripides, he will ask you to help Euripides in getting during to embarrass him. Gather information from the conversation. Now talk with the slave in the kitchen and ask her for the sweet wine. Just make to keep drinking and to obtain more information. Euripides will tell you about Hippokrates in Argolis. After this, you need to return to Sophokles.

Oil and Love Go to the western side of the party and down the hallway, and "knock" on the door, or you can even get the olive oil from the kitchen before doing that. Alkibiades will answer the door and ask for the oil. Either grab it if that needs the be done or hand it to him if it's already in your inventory. After accepting or rejecting the romance option that you will get, Alkibiades will give information. He will tell you all about the hetaerae in Korinthia.

Perikles's Symposium Now since you are done with the above two support missions, you can now speak with Sokrates. Start a random useless conversation. After this, you need to talk with Aspasia. Get some information from her Head upstairs to get Perikles. He is a stubborn old man who you need to warn about the cult. Head back downstairs and talk with Phoibe for leaving the party.



AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue So It Begins Debt Collector An Eye for an Eye Fancy Guests Penelope's Shroud The Big Break

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes Equal Employment Opportunity Program A Journey into War The Athenian Treasure Trove Crumble and Burn One Man Army The Athenian Leader The Final Push The Wolf of Sparta

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis The Wolf's Fate Snake in the Grass Consulting a Ghost The Truth Will Out The Serpent's Lair

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken Welcome to Athens A Venomous Encounter Escape from Athens Ostracized Perikles's Symposium Drink Up Oil and Love

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl To Help a Girl Port of Lawlessness Monger Down First Do No Harm The Doctor Will See You Now The Priests of Asklepios Enough is Enough Written in Stone A Heart for a Head Speak no Evil Ashes to Ashes The Island of Misfortune Abandoned by Gods And the Streets Run Red Athens' Last Hope

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers Death and Disorder Quarry Quandary The Paros Blockade Unified Front

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home Bully the Bullies One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch Delivering a Champion The Contender The Long Game Pankration To Kill or Not to Kill White Lies and Blackmail Gluten Free Judge, Jury, Executioner The Conqueror Part 1 The Last Hunt of Nesaia The End of Drakon The Fall of Deianira The Last Fight of Aristaios The Conqueror Part 2 A Bloody Feast The Battle of Pylos

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time An Actor's Life For Me A-Musing Tale Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began Dinner in Sparta



Also read | AC Valhalla Zealot Locations: Follow This Complete Guide To Find All The Zealots

Also read | Genshin Impact Tales Of Winter: How To Complete The Daily Commission Quest?