AC Valhala is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading for a short AC Valhalla guide to find an armor gear at Gravesham bridge.

AC Valhalla Old Gravesham Bridge Armor Gear Location

List of Armor and Locations

Raven Armor Set The Raven Armor set is Eivor's default outfit gained early on in the story in Norway. Most of the set will be given to you during the early quest Honor Bound where you reclaim your gear and followers. The helm will be given to you soon after, upon your victory over Kjotve during the quest A Cruel Destiny. Armor Set Bonus (2/5): Increase Armor the lower your health is. Armor Set Bonus (5/5): Additional increase to Critical Chance.

Huntsman Armor Set The Huntsman Armor set is a bear-aligned set of light gear that can be obtained in the early regions of England. It will require you to seek out several pieces in hidden areas of Grantebridgescire and Ledecestrescire. Armor Set Bonus (2/5): Increase Ranged Damage when hitting enemies further than 20m away. Armor Set Bonus (5/5): Additional increase to Speed.

Hidden Ones Armor Set The Hidden Ones Armor Set is a raven-aligned set of stealth gear that can be obtained by finding codex pages and the lost Hidden One Bureaus, and returning the lost information back to your settlement. Armor Set Bonus (2/5): Increase Assassination Damage when crouched and undetected for 10 seconds Armor Set Bonus (5/5): Increases Headshot damage

Magister's Armor Set The Magister's Armor Set is a raven-aligned set of mixed melee and ranged boosting gear that can be found by exploring early areas in England, including East Anglia and Oxenefordscire. Armor Set Bonus (2/5): Increase Melee Damage at night Armor Set Bonus (5/5): Additional increase to Ranged Damage

Mentor's Armor Set The Mentor's Armor Set is a raven-aligned set of melee focused gear. It can be found by exploring mid-game areas including Suthsexe, Snotinghamscire, and Wincestre. Armor Set Bonus (2/5): Increase Attack after Critical Hits Armor Set Bonus (5/5): Additional increase to Speed

Brigandine Armor Set The Brigandine Armor Set is a bear-aligned set of melee focused gear that focuses on sustained defense. It is a mid-game armor set that can be found in regions that include Cent and Sciropescire. Armor Set Bonus (2/5): Increase Armor when surrounded by more than 2 enemies Armor Set Bonus (5/5): Additional increase to Melee Damage

Galloglach Armor Set The Galloglach Armor Set is a Wolf-aligned set of melee-focused armor which rewards melee kills with increased defense. It is a mid-game armor set that can be found in the regions of Licolnscire and Essexe. Armor Set Bonus (2/5): Increase Melee Resistance when hitting enemies with finishers Armor Set Bonus (5/5): Additional increase to Melee Damage

Thegn Armor Set The Thegn Armor Set is a Bear-aligned set of heavy offensive armor that is designed to be used in conjunction with massive critical attacks. It is a mid-to-late range armor located in the regions of Wincestre, Glowecestrescire, and Eurviscire. Armor Set Bonus (2/5): Increase Critical Chance when parrying Armor Set Bonus (5/5): Additional increase to Critical Chance



