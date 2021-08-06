AC Valhalla Ake Flyte Solution: Here's How To Humble Ake In Assassin's Creed Valhalla

AC Valhalla is a large and immersive action RPG. It contains a vast number of activities that players can participate in to earn some cool rewards. One of the activities that many players have been inquisitive about is the Flyting Challenges. AC Valhalla Ake Flyte is one of the cumbersome ones in this series of quests. Flyting challenges are one of the many AC Valhalla activities that players will engage in over the course of the game

How to humble Ake in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Flyting challenges in AC Valhalla are some of the most interesting ones. Ancient Vikings used to have a rap battle of some sort, where each person has a verse to recite. These rap battles of some sort have been added to the game and are called Flyting Challenges. These rap battles are more about insulting the other person and making them bow down.

AC Valhalla Ake Flyte is a confusing mission as many don't know where it comes from. This new mission has been added along with several others for the Sigrblot Festival in AC Valhalla. In the challenges, the players are asked to Humble Ake, but they do not know how to do that. Players can humble Ake by providing the right answers in the Flyting Challenge. The players can wager some Sigrblot Festival Tokens with Ake, so it is advisable to collect as many as they can before they go for this challenge, to place the highest bet. Check out How to humble Ake in Assassin's Creed Valhalla below:

To win the Flyting challenge, the players will have to select all the right answers. These right answers will break Ake's ego and humble him for sure. Eivor also adds his own little touch to all the answers that the players select. Check out all the AC Valhalla Ake answers below: