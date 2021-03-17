AC Valhalla Altair Outfit: How To Get Altair Outfit In Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Changing outfits and modifying the appearance of our character is one of the best things that video games offer. Having different sets of outfits doesn't affect the story of a game, in fact, it enhances the gameplay experience of players. Here's a guide to unlocking the Altair, Ezio, Connor and Edward outfits as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

How to Get Altair Outfit in AC Valhalla?

Ubisoft is rewarding the famous and god-tier outfit known as the Altair's armour along with 300 Opal to all Assassin's Creed Valhalla players. This was decided as a community appreciation reward for the players by giving them the community free access to the above-mentioned items. Before this, the method was different to obtain this armour and it was only available in some selection Assassin's Creed titles. The players had to play any of the below Assassins Creed games for a minimum duration of 10 minutes. This is supposed to be done while they are logged into the same Ubisoft account, the same PSN / Xbox Live account (that is connected to the Ubisoft account). Here are the rewards for doing this task:

Playing 1 Assassins Creed game will reward the players with the famous Altair’s outfit.

Playing 2 Assassins Creed games will reward the players with the Altair’s and Ezio’s outfit.

Playing 3 Assassins Creed games will reward the players with the Altair’s, Ezio’s and Connor’s outfit.

Playing 4 Assassins Creed games will reward the players with the Altair’s, Ezio’s, Connor’s and Edward’s outfit.

The list of eligible games Assassins Creed 2 Assassins Creed 3 Assassins Creed Brotherhood Assassin's Creed Liberation HD Assassins Creed Revelations Assassins Creed 4: Black Flag

Along with all these rewards, all the players who have played Assassins Creed: Unity on their PSN / Xbox Live accounts will also be able to obtain the Arno outfit.

After you have the AC Valhalla Altair outfit, you can change into this by pressing X/A after you have selected this outfit. To get into this option, select the category icon from the inventory. Now the screen will show up with all the outfits that you have in your collection.