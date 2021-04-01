AC Valhalla Bear Aligned Gear: Learn More About Bear Aligned Gear In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla is the game that has changed the way players have started look at Assassins Creed games. This is one of the first Assassin Creed Installments that has made its way into the next-gen consoles. AC Valhalla has a massive player base, with a storyline and a world that would keep the players engrossed for days on end. AC Valhalla is an action-RPG and it provides the player with a rich and deep character development path. Many players want to learn more about AC Valhalla Bear Aligned Gear.

AC Valhalla Bear Aligned Gear

Ubisoft has added more features to the skill development tree of Eivor in AC Valhalla. Now while upgrading the skills of Eivor, players can also choose a path of upgrades for their character. These paths include Raven, Wolf, and Bear. Players also receive gear according to these paths in the game. To create the perfect build for Eivor in AC Valhalla players need to create a synchronicity between the gear they pick for Eivor and the skills they choose to upgrade.

The Bear branch of the Skill Tree is characterized by red nodes which imprint a hefty bonus to bear-aligned gear. Unlock late skills to overwhelm enemies with strength by releasing Terror, Heavy Dual Wield, and Sprint Bash. Fortify Eivor using the Bear path to create a grisly, relentless force of nature. Players have a hard time finding the bear gear location as it consists of sets of armor. There are 3 sets of armor that fall in the Bear Gear category:

Brigandine Armor Set

Thegn’s Armor Set

Thor’s Armor Set

AC Valhalla Einherjar Armor

Weapons and Armor are a significant part of AC Valhalla. It is an all-out action RPG and players need to continuously upgrade their characters and their accessories to make them stronger than their foes. In these situations, legendary armor and weapons can really help accelerate the growth of the players, as these legendary accessories have certain bonus stats attached to them.

The Einherjar Armor is one of the new armor sets that has been added to the game can be bought through the in-game store for a certain amount of Helix Credits. The bonus stats that the Einherjar Armor provides is that it increases attack stats after every kill, up to 3 kills and it also gives the player a small health boost after completing 3 kills. Here are the items players stand to receive if they buy the Einherjar Armor Set in AC Valhalla:

Einherjar Helm

Einherjar Hood

Einherjar Armor

Einherjar Bracers

Einherjar Pants

Svadilfari Mount

Blood Eagle

Dwarven Axe

Helgi’s Shield

Promo Image Source: _Kerron Twitter