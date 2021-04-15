AC Valhalla Beastmaster: How Should You Help The Beastmaster NPC In AC Valhalla?

Another NPC in the Essexe area of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the Beastmaster, who can be found within Beorn Cavern. In this AC Valhalla Beastmaster World Event (which is actually called Devil's Hole), you can obtain a quest from him, much like any other NPCs. The first step is to find Beorn Cavern, which is located in AC Valhalla. This cave is situated in Colcestre's west direction. When you arrive at the venue, you'll notice a priest standing in front of the cave. Continue reading the article to know more about the Beastmaster as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Beastmaster

When you speak with the priest outside the cave, he will inform you that there is a man inside who has command over the beasts. Obviously, this is not the case; but, the priest maintains that people died as a result of different animals killing them. According to the priest, this Beastmaster controls the animals and that you need to deal with him.

Head inside the cave and you’ll find the NPC and you will see that he is a friendly fellow and also has a bear. While you are talking to him, Eivor will mention the man who was killed by rats (if you completed the "Red In Tooth And Claw" quest). With the events of that quest, it is clear that the Beastmaster was not involved with that man. Now should you help the Beastmaster or the priest outside? You can either kill the Beastmaster (who is innocent) and report to the priest outside or if you want to help the Beastmaster then he will ask you to get rid of the crowd outside the cave. But if you decide to kill the priest outside, then the Beastmaster will say that it was unnecessary to kill the monk.

One of the best ways used by the players of AC Valhalla is to lure some wolves to the priests outside the cave, this will get them scared and they will run away. Even if the priest ends up dying by the wolves, it will not be your fault. This will help the Beastmaster and you won't have to kill anyone.

Image Source: Screenshot from AC Valhalla