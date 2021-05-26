AC Valhalla Book Of Knowledge Clogher Quest: A Guide To The Book Of Knowledge Quest

AC Valhalla is an open-world RPG game that was released a few months ago. The game received a large number of unanimously positive reviews upon release and has become one of the most popular open-world RPGs right now. A new DLC update called the Wrath of Druids was recently released which contains a ton of new missions and quests for AC Valhalla. One of the missions, finding the Clogher Book of Knowledge, has been a particularly tricky one. Read on to know how to solve the AC Valhalla Clogher Book of Knowledge quest.

AC Valhalla Clogher Book of Knowledge Quest

The aim of this mission is to get the book of Knowledge in the location of Clogher, Ulster in the Wrath of the Druids expansion pack. In order to find the book, players will have to go to the west side of Clogher. The book is located underground, in a cave-like area, so players will have to do a bit of exploration on the west side of Clogher to locate the book. Once players have located the cave, they will find a breakable wall inside covered by some shrubs and vines. Players will have to break this door using the Incendiary Powder Trap, an ability that can be used to blow open the door.

Stepping inside the cave, players will find a small treasure chest with an assortment of jewellery and other items. Players will have to move the door and they can find a secret pathway. Slide into the secret pathway, and the players will find the Book of Knowledge laying on the ground inside the secret chamber. Use the Book of Knowledge to upgrade your abilities and your quest will be completed. Players can also take a look at the embedded video for a detailed walkthrough of the quest.

AC Valhalla Update

The last major AC Valahalla update was the DLC update that introduced the Wrath of the Druids update on May 13. The Wrath of the Druids DCL added a lot of new content into the game, including a whole storyline based in Ireland. As per reviewers, the update is not as good as the original game, yet worth checking out. The book of knowledge mission is part of this DLC update. Stay tuned for more news on AC Valhalla and gaming.

IMAGE: AC VALHALLA