AC Valhalla Brigandine Armor: Here Are All The Location Details To Obtain This Armor Set

Investing in a high-quality range of clothing will keep you safe as you trek through the countryside. When surrounded by two or more enemies, the Brigandine set has a bonus that increases your armour, and wearing the entire set increases your melee damage. Continue reading the article to know the best way to obtain this armour in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Brigandine Armor

Sciropescire and Cent have a recommended power level of 130, but you can still get the entire package if your power level is less than half that, in which case your stealth should be excellent. Below mentioned are all the locations where you can find all the parts of this armour:

Quatford, Sciropescire is the place. You must travel to these two locations, the first of which is Quatford. Open your map northwest of the main Quatford town marker, on the outskirts of the trees. A stair-like marker can be found on the west side of the shore. This is the gateway to the Brigandine Cape, which can be found here.

The Wenlocan Outpost, Sciropescire, is the second site. From Quatford, head southwest to the Wenlocan Outpost. Since the outpost has a lot of wealth markers, it's best to reach from the west's rocky cliffs to prevent conflict with the guards.

Location: Canterbury Cathedral, Cent Brigandine Armor

Location: Beamasfield, Cent First Beamasfield Chest Key Second Beamasfield Chest Key Brigandine Gauntlets. Location: Dover Fortress, Cent Brigandine Trousers.



AC Valhalla Update

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a new season of free content has arrived. On March 18, the Ostara Festival in Ravensthorpe comes alive with new events and incentives. Along with a special community gift, the developers are implementing a much-anticipated feature that allows Eivor to alter gear appearance. One thing to note is that this event is going to be accessible only after the player has completed one story arc (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire).

Three new skills have been added in order to help Eivor in the fight to conquer England. The Fearless Leaper skill throws Eivor upwards after which he lands with a strong falling attack on the enemies. The players can equip the new Raven's Loot and Loot Food skills for increasing Eivor's efficiency when they are in the range or on the prowl.

