AC Valhalla Complete Guide: Here's Where To Find The Deed For Port Auley!

AC Valhalla is the latest addition to the Assassin’s Creed gaming franchise and the players certainly love it. But some of them are stuck trying to find AC Valhalla Port Auley deed. They have been wondering as to where to find the deed for Port Auley in the game. So to help them, here is some additional information that can answer your questions about the game. Read more

Where to find the Deed for Port Auley?

The players will need to reach the Port Auley trading post first. This can be found located in the northern section of Connacht just west of Ben Bulben. Reach this location and spot a number of annoying druids as additionally. Keep your guard up as your vision might be blurred. Finish off all the enemies in that area and try to find a note which is going to tell you where the AC Valhalla Port Auley writing was. The players can find this note on a wall that is located just towards the western side of the trade post. This note will take you towards the relationship with the trading post, Kesh Corann took. After completing this, the players will need to start moving towards Port Auley that is located next to Lough Gara.

Start moving towards the southern part of the map till you have several druids that you can pass from. Keep an eye out for an area above the cave as it will have some enemies that need to be killed before heading towards the AC Valhalla Port Auley. After killing all the druids, you can then get another writing which is hidden behind a breakable wall. Solve this clue by drawing Aggro on the druids. This will make them explode, thus you do not need to find an explosive flask. Get the AC Valhalla Port Auley deed in a nearby chest and return to the trading post that can be found on the north of the current position and get the luxuries.

AC Valhalla Update

The makers of AC Valhall had last released an AC Valhalla update on April 26. This new update added a lot of changes to the game and has also prepared the game for its new expansion releases on May 13. They have also added a number of new skills in the game. Here are some of those new skill changes made to the game.

New Skills

Cold Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing successive regular melee attacks. This effect recharges after a few seconds.

Eye of the North – Prevents flinching from hits while aiming with your bow. This effect recharges after a few seconds.

Intense Rage – Ignore hit interruptions while performing your next off-hand parry or special attack. This effect recharges after a few seconds.

IMAGE: ASSASSIN'S CREED TWITTER