AC Valhalla Crepelgate Fort: Follow This Guide To Find The Wealth

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the 12th major instalment and overall it's the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series. AC Valhalla is also a successor to the Assassin's Creed Odyssey which came out in 2018. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

AC Valhalla Crepelgate Fort

At the location of Crepelgate Fort, players can find an ability book along with some treasures. Go through the following steps to find both of these:

The ability book is hidden in a building which you can see next to the tower, in the northwest of the fortress.

Keep on looking for an opening which should be at the bottom of the tower

Use it for entering into the building.

Move the shelf to reveal a hole, then drop down and you’ll find the book of knowledge on a pedestal.

It unlocks the Man’s Best Friend ability, which will allow the player to summon a wolf to aid you in battle.

You can find the key to the ingot chest on the square with the cages, in the same place where there is a regular material chest.

An enemy has it, so you’ll have to steal it or kill him to get it.

Once you have the key, head east until you find a pit.

Deal with some of the snakes using your bow and arrows, then drop down and unlock the chest to get the ingot.

All that’s left after that is the final chest, which is in a building in the northeast. It’s the one with the hay cart in front of it. There’s a door that’s been blocked up with stones and rubble there, and a cart full of red pots next to it. Shoot the cart to blow a hole in the wall, then head inside to find the chest.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

