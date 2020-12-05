AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine Of Camulus: Here How To Find Both The Keys

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine of Camulus Key and are trying to know how to complete this challenge. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine of Camulus Key.

AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine of Camulus

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to complete the AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine of Camulus Key and how to unlock the wealth chest in AC Valhalla challenge. Well, this is because of the AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine of Camulus Key challenge that requires the players to collect a total of two keys for great loot. We have got you covered with our complete AC Valhalla Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine of Camulus Key.

In order to find the First Derelict Shrine of Camulus Key, the players will need to head towards a structure that is located on the northern side of the building that houses the Wealth. The players will then need to climb on top of the structure and take the explosive container to make a hole in the roof. Enter the location and get the first AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine of Camulus key. For the second AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine of Camulus key, the players will need to start heading towards the stone columns that are very near to the Wealth itself. Reach the location and use Odin Sight. This will show you the exact location of the second AC Valhalla Derelict Shrine of Camulus key. After getting both the keys, the player then needs to open the Derelict Shrine of Camulus Wealth chest.

More about Assassin's Creed

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

