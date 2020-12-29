AC Valhalla Draugr Armour Set: Know All About This Complete Armour Set

Each armour piece is part of a set, and all sets have 2 different bonus effects when 2 and 5 pieces are equipped. Along with this, their stats can also be upgraded with certain materials. Armour can be enhanced with collectable ingots to add rune slots, upgrade their look, and the number of times they can be upgraded. Here, you will know all about the AC Valhalla Draugr armour set.

Also read | Tropico 5 System Requirements: Some Basic Details Before You Play The Game

How to get Draugr in AC Valhalla?

Also read | The Long Dark System Requirements: What You Need To Have To Play This Game?

You can obtain all of the Draugr Gear only through the Draugr Pack from the Ubisoft in-game Store. The entire pack will cost you a total of 2,000 Helix Credits and the real-world price for this much credit will cost you somewhere around $19.99. Here are the steps to purchase this Draugr Gear:

Go to the Main Menu in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Click on Store

Go to the Packs section.

Select the Draugr Pack

Click Buy.

Draugr Pack Contents

Draugr Hood: Mythical Cloak

Draugr Helm: Mythical Helmet

Draugr Armor: Mythical Torso

Draugr Bracers: Mythical Bracers

Draugr Pants: Mythical Pants

Helhest: Fine Mount

Feigr: Fine Raven

Mournful Cry: Mythical Hammer Critical Hits temporarily poison your Weapon.

Hircocervus Scale: Mythical Heavy Shields Increase Melee Damage while blocking.



AC Valhalla Update Patch notes for 1.1.0

Added in-game support for the Settlement expansion and Yule Festival The Yule Festival is a time-limited event with several festivities to enjoy and rewards to obtain. To bring this and future festivals to life, you'll see the arrival of the revellers just east of the current settlement. We’ll provide more details about the Settlement expansion and the Yule Festival in our upcoming Yule Season Preview article. Stay tuned.

Miscellaneous Legendary animal trophies will now correctly appear in the Longhouse.

Balancing Tweaked the NPC power level behaviour. NPCs power will now be at a maximum difference of 51 below the player. NPCs that are 51 power below the player will be highlighted in green. World bosses will match the player's power level when the power exceeds the world bosses’ base level. (also applies to Alpha animals, Zealots) This change applies to all difficulties. Added loot-able chests to the Grand Magaester's hideout. Note: This hideout is only available from a very specific moment in the game. Spoilers. :) Addressed an issue where the Crit. Spark rune would not work when slotted into bows. Addressed an issue where wrong weapon stats were displayed for specific items. Royal Guard Viper Bow Death-Speaker The Mark of Sol Doppelhander Hundtoth



Also read | Pokemon GO Cryogonal Weaknesses: Best Raid Counters To Beat The Pokemon

Also read | AC Odyssey Athenian Marksman Location: Here's A Complete Guide To Complete This Challlenge