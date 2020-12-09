AC Valhalla Eadwyn Choice: Find Out About The Two Choice Options Here

There are many big choices that the players will have to make in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. One of these choices is when you decide the fate of Lady Eadwyn at the end of Oxenefordscire. You will be given only two options when you come across this quest to deal with Lady Eadwyn in AC Valhalla. Keep reading this article to find out about it.

AC Valhalla Eadwyn Choice

1. You Can Let Her To Be Exiled

When you select this option, it will get Lady Eadwyn out of Mercia and she will be stripped of all her titles and names.

She loses the right to rule and to even live here.

Due to all this, she will curse you and then swear that she will come to find and kill you.

She is then taken away and I haven’t seen her since, so I guess she doesn’t attack you.

Later on sometime in the story, you will be ambushed by some bandits at one point who will come “For the lady” so it actually could be that they were sent by Eadwyn.

She is not going to be a big threat.

2. You Can Let Geadric To Look After Her

Choosing this option will make you tell the Lady that Geadric is going to take care of her now as she has fought with honour and pride.

Geadric still does not trust her and gets her arrested.

She is not going to be seen again and she also won't threaten to kill you this time.

After that, there is a chat between you all and another battle begins to brew as King Alfred arrives.

