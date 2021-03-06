AC Valhalla East Anglia Wealth: Check Out All The East Anglia Wealth Locations Here

AC Valhalla has numerous exercises, missions, side journeys, and significantly more activities. Players can either plunge into the mission and begin doing missions straight away or stray and take in the stunning magnificence of the game. The player has the total opportunity to be the Viking they need to be in the game. Many of them have inquired about AC Valhalla East Anglia Wealth.

AC Valhalla East Anglia Wealth

In AC Valhalla all regions contain a certain amount of wealth that the players can amass. This wealth can be considered as currency, weapons, outfits, and more. Finding all the wealth in these locations helps the player move 1 step forward to 100% completion and also helps them upgrade their character in the game. Many players are having a tough time looking for East Anglia Wealth Locations. There are 16 Wealth items that players can find in East Anglia. Check out all the East Anglia Wealth Locations below:

Nickel Ingots

Nickel Ingot 1: Burgh Castle

Nickel Ingot 2: King’s Bury

Nickel Ingot 3: Scottoh Farm

Nickel Ingot 4: Brisleah Farm

Nickel Ingot 5: Ruined Tower

Gear

Gear 1: King’s Bury

Gear 2 Plank and Buckler: Sutton Hoo

Gear 3 Magister’s Mask: King’s Bury

Gear 4 Carolingian Longsword: Forest Hideout

Gear 5 Magister’s Cloak: Serpent’s Landing

Cargo

Cargo 1: Beodricsworth

Cargo 2: Beodricsworth

Cargo 3: Beodricsworth

Book of Knowledge

Rush and Bash: Dunwic

Axe Blizzard: Ruined Church at Yare River

Blinding Rush: Ruined Tower

AC Valhalla Oxenfordscire Wealth

Like many of the regions and areas in AC Valhalla, there are a certain amount of treasures hidden that players can find for themselves and also to 100% complete the location. These treasures are called wealth, and there is plenty of wealth to find in AC Valhalla. Certain players have been facing trouble locating the Oxenfordscire Wealth. Oxenfordscire is a large area and contains 22 items of wealth. Here’s all the Oxenfordscire Wealth in AC Valhalla:

Hammeham Nickle Ingot

Evinghou Tower Nickle Ingot

Shrine of Camulus Nickle Ingot

Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 1

Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 2

Goliath Nickle Ingot

Perie Village Nickle Ingot

Evisham Abbey Nickle Ingot

Linforda Nickle Ingot

Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 1

Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 2

Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 3

Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 4

Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 1

Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 2

Buckingham Raven Gear: Magister’s Vambraces – Superior Bracers

Leah Villa Garrison Raven Gear: Magister’s Robes – Superior Torso

Oxenforde Raven Gear: Magister’s Trousers – Superior Pants

Cyne Belle Castle Wolf Gear: Shishi Guard – Superior Light Shield

Leah Villa Garrison Book of Knowledge: Feign Death – Melee Ability

Oxenforde Book of Knowledge: Vengeance of Thor – Melee Ability

Crepelgate Fort Book of Knowledge: Man’s Best Friend – Ranged Ability

