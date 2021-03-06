Last Updated:

AC Valhalla East Anglia Wealth: Check Out All The East Anglia Wealth Locations Here

AC Valhalla has a huge map, with a vast amount of things to discover for each location. Learn more about AC Valhalla East Anglia Wealth locations here.

AC Valhalla has numerous exercises, missions, side journeys, and significantly more activities. Players can either plunge into the mission and begin doing missions straight away or stray and take in the stunning magnificence of the game. The player has the total opportunity to be the Viking they need to be in the game. Many of them have inquired about AC Valhalla East Anglia Wealth.

AC Valhalla East Anglia Wealth

In AC Valhalla all regions contain a certain amount of wealth that the players can amass. This wealth can be considered as currency, weapons, outfits, and more. Finding all the wealth in these locations helps the player move 1 step forward to 100% completion and also helps them upgrade their character in the game. Many players are having a tough time looking for East Anglia Wealth Locations. There are 16 Wealth items that players can find in East Anglia. Check out all the East Anglia Wealth Locations below:

Nickel Ingots

  • Nickel Ingot 1: Burgh Castle
  • Nickel Ingot 2: King’s Bury
  • Nickel Ingot 3: Scottoh Farm
  • Nickel Ingot 4: Brisleah Farm
  • Nickel Ingot 5: Ruined Tower

Gear

  • Gear 1: King’s Bury
  • Gear 2 Plank and Buckler: Sutton Hoo
  • Gear 3 Magister’s Mask: King’s Bury
  • Gear 4 Carolingian Longsword: Forest Hideout
  • Gear 5 Magister’s Cloak: Serpent’s Landing

Cargo

  • Cargo 1: Beodricsworth
  • Cargo 2: Beodricsworth
  • Cargo 3: Beodricsworth

Book of Knowledge

  • Rush and Bash: Dunwic
  • Axe Blizzard: Ruined Church at Yare River
  • Blinding Rush: Ruined Tower

AC Valhalla Oxenfordscire Wealth

Like many of the regions and areas in AC Valhalla, there are a certain amount of treasures hidden that players can find for themselves and also to 100% complete the location. These treasures are called wealth, and there is plenty of wealth to find in AC Valhalla. Certain players have been facing trouble locating the Oxenfordscire Wealth. Oxenfordscire is a large area and contains 22 items of wealth. Here’s all the Oxenfordscire Wealth in AC Valhalla:

  • Hammeham Nickle Ingot
  • Evinghou Tower Nickle Ingot
  • Shrine of Camulus Nickle Ingot
  • Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 1
  • Leah Villa Garrison Nickle Ingot 2
  • Goliath Nickle Ingot
  • Perie Village Nickle Ingot
  • Evisham Abbey Nickle Ingot
  • Linforda Nickle Ingot
  • Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 1
  • Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 2
  • Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 3
  • Saint Albanes Abbey Raw Materials 4
  • Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 1
  • Evisham Abbey Raw Materials 2
  • Buckingham Raven Gear: Magister’s Vambraces – Superior Bracers
  • Leah Villa Garrison Raven Gear: Magister’s Robes – Superior Torso
  • Oxenforde Raven Gear: Magister’s Trousers – Superior Pants
  • Cyne Belle Castle Wolf Gear: Shishi Guard – Superior Light Shield 
  • Leah Villa Garrison Book of Knowledge:  Feign Death – Melee Ability
  • Oxenforde Book of Knowledge: Vengeance of Thor – Melee Ability
  • Crepelgate Fort Book of Knowledge: Man’s Best Friend – Ranged Ability

