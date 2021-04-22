AC Valhalla Fowl Farm: What Is A Fowl Farm And How To Build It?

Eivor and his clan will travel from Norway to England early in the storey, establishing Ravensthorpe as a settlement. This will serve as a base of operations for you and your clan, and by investing in the settlement, you will be able to expand many of the features and unlock new game elements. The majority of your settlement will begin in primitive tents, but by allocating resources and materials obtained from raiding the countryside, you can expand and unlock the potential of certain areas. Continue reading the article to know about the Fowl farm as of the latest AC Valhalla update.

AC Valhalla Fowl Farm

Fowl Farm

Building this farm will cost you 800 Supplies and 60 Raw Materials

Building a Fowl Farm boosts food production in your village, allowing you to host more feasts. To the bonuses given at a feast, the Fowl Farm will add additional Melee Damage.

Other than the Fowl Farm, there are two other cattle type of farms that you can build. These are cattle farm and grain farm. The cost is similar to the fowl farm.

Cattle Farm Building this farm will cost you 800 Supplies, 60 Raw Materials Building a Cattle Farm boosts food production in your settlement, allowing you to host more feasts. In addition to the bonuses offered by a feast, the Cattle Farm can add additional Ranged Damage.

Grain Farm Building this farm will cost you 800 Supplies, 60 Raw Materials Building a Grain Farm boosts food production in your settlement, allowing you to host more feasts. The Armor given by the Grain Farm will be added to the bonuses provided at a feast.



A new seasonal update has just been released for AC Valhalla. This seasonal update takes the Yule festival to AC Valhalla, as well as a number of side events. Along with Yule Brawl and Building a Brewery, Build Cattle Farm is one of the many side quests that have been added to AC Valhalla. The player's cows will vanish once they build a cattle farm in their settlements.

They must locate these cows, which is a simple task because all positions have been marked with quest markers, and if all else fails, the players can rely on raven sight for assistance. The players will earn 140 Yule Tokens after capturing and slaughtering all of the cows, which can be used to make limited-time purchases.

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal