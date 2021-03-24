AC Valhalla Gorm Location: Where To Find Gorm In Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

One of the main quests in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is known as "Hunter of Beasts" and the rewards after quest completion are 3400 XP, Order of the Ancients clues and Crystal Ball. However, there is a requirement that the players need to fulfil before they can start this quest. Players will have to finish "The Hunting Grounds" first. Continue reading the article for a brief guide on this quest and to find the gorm location.

AC Valhalla Gorm Location Guide

The gorm can be found standing in the middle of the camp in the western-most camp known as the Narfljot Camp

He is holding a golden glowing orb.

Scan for him by pressing the appropriate button and you will be able to see a green outline around him.

All that you need to do now is to kill him by any method you like.

After you are done with the assassination, confirm the kill

Now hold the Triangle button on his body

This will initiate a cutscene

The quest concludes here

AC Valhalla Update

YULE SEASON: RIVER RAIDS GAME MODE Addition of in-game support for River Raids. Prepare your Jomsviking crew for this new highly replayable mode that will take you to unexplored regions of England, which is full of raiding opportunities. New loot, rewards, and challenges will now be available. The River Raids Mode is part of the Yule Season content. This is free for all Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla players, and it is accessible in-game after downloading Title Update 1.1.2.

NEW ABILITIES Berserker Trap This affixes a trap to your arrow, which disperses hallucinogenic powder. The trap is set off by some surrounding movement. Battle Cry Eivor lets out a bloodcurdling scream in a fit of rage, gathering power and causing nearby enemies to flee in terror, interrupting their attacks. Shoulder Bash Eivor uses a shoulder bash to knock enemies back and smash objects.

NEW SKILLS

Assassin Carry After every assassination, Eivor will automatically carry the body

Assassin Slide This is a slide attack that will let you knock them off balance while sprinting and then sliding into the enemies.

Power Stroke This will initiate a speed boost on the longship and will also cost stamina

Arrow Looter Looting chance directly from archers has been increased now.

Fight Ready Now you will be able to start a fight with an adrenaline-filled slot always.

Long Ship Brace When you are in command of the longship, the crew will raise their shield with you.



Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal