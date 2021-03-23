AC Valhalla Grimes Graves: Here's How To Complete This Popular Mission

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about the AC Valhalla grimes graves. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know AC Valhalla.

AC Valhalla Grimes Graves

Grimes Graves is basically a group of caves that can be found in the East Anglia region that is located on the southeastern side of Ely Monastery. You can also try to move towards the south-western side of Brisleah Farm. It is not easy to spot the Grimes Graves entrance at first because the entrance is covered by a makeshift shelter. Reach the bottom of the pit and directly start moving towards the room that will be directly in front of you. Then try and follow the narrow ledge that can be found on the edge of the cave which will take you to the Treasure of Britain. Then try and find a locked door around to get the Grimes Graves key. Fight the guard and get the key to unlock the door.

The new Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.