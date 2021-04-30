AC Valhalla Guide: Here Are The Flying Paper Locations And Tips To Complete The Challenge

AC Valhalla has been one of the most popular games released by Ubisoft because of the number of different missions and challenges introduced in the game. But some players are trying to figure out how to complete these challenges. Thus they have been asking specific questions like where is the Flying Paper location in the game. Here’s all the information that is required to complete the AC Valhalla Flying Paper challenge. Read more to know how to complete the AC Valhalla Flying paper challenge.

AC Valhalla Flying paper challenge

To start the AC Valhalla Flying Papers challenge, the players are first required to go to the Flying Paper floating among a swirl of leaves. These locations can be usually found at some high-vantage areas including the towers or rooftops. After getting close to these locations, the paper will start flying away from the players and they must catch it to complete the challenge. There is a specific path of the paper and this will stop only after it has reached a finish point. After reaching the finish point, the paper will stay there for a couple of seconds and will reset and go back to the starting point. The players are required to catch this flying paper while it is travelling in the air or they can even try and grab the paper at the finish point.

Grabbing it at the finishing point might be easier because the paper takes a small break before resetting. It is certainly important to catch the paper to complete the challenge. Here’s a small tip for you. If you know the finishing point of the flying paper, you can directly reach there and wait for the paper to land. This can help you get an advantage over the flying paper and unlock a random tattoo scheme for Evior. There are a total of 2 different AC Valhalla Flying Paper challenges in the game. to help the players out, here are all the Flying Paper locations and their prizes that can help out the players searching for.

AC Valhalla Flying Paper locations

Oxenefordscire Flying Papers 1

The players can find the first flying papers challenged at Oxeneforda.

After completing this challenge will unlock the Auki Sign Scheme tattoo.

Oxenefordscire Flying Paper 2

The players can find the first flying papers challenged at Buckingham

Completing this challenge will unlock the Midgard Scheme Head tattoo.

