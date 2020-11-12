AC Valhalla Guide: Here's How To Find Daughter Of Lerion, Goneril

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Goneril. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Goneril.

AC Valhalla Goneril

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like where is AC Valhalla Goneril and how to find AC Valhalla Goneril. Well, this is because the makers have divided the number of armour pieces and have spread them out in different locations. But if you still have not been able to figure out, where is AC Valhalla Goneril and how to find AC Valhalla Goneril, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Valhalla guide and some easy hacks for this new game. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Goneril.

The players have been trying to find all the elements to make the Mjolnir Thor’s Armor Set. The first Armor is called Thor’s Breeches and the players will need to collect it from Goneril. Goneril is the daughter of Lerion and is an important part in the game to get the armour. The players will find the daughter of Lerion in Grantebridgescire, England. Apart from this location, there are a number of other items to collect to get the entire armour.

First Armor – Thor’s Breeches – Get it from Goneril (Daughter of Lerion)

Second Armor – Thor’s Battle Plate – You get it from Regan (Daughter of Lerion)

Third Armor – Thor’s Gauntlets – Revieve it from Cordelia (Daughter of Lerion)

Fourth Armor – Thor’s Helmet – Reward for Godly Reward Trophy.

Fifth Armor – Thor’s Cape Location – Defeat All 45 Order of the Ancients

More about AC Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now!



Become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior, and embark on an epic journey to claim your place in Valhalla! pic.twitter.com/hWeypCeJII — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 10, 2020

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

